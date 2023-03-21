Helsinki's Katajanokka is set to undergo a transformative change with the construction of a wooden building called Katajanokan Laituri. The building is being developed by Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Company and is designed to be a masterpiece of wood construction that will be a world-class building in terms of cityscape and landscape while adhering to sustainable construction and environmental values.

The building's framework will comprise 2,500 wood elements, and the facades will be installed in the spring, with the construction of the building's interior scheduled to begin in the summer. The building, which will have approximately 16,000 square meters of rentable space, will house the head office of Stora Enso and a hotel of the S Group, among other service providers and public spaces.

The construction of Katajanokan Laituri is guided by the principles of sustainability and circular economy. In connection with the demolition of the building previously located on the plot, an auction was held with the City of Helsinki to sell the building's usable furniture, technical equipment, and construction components and materials for reuse, reducing waste volumes by 29 tonnes.

The building's construction follows the principles of low-carbon construction, with the lifetime carbon footprint of the building set to be as small as possible, supporting Varma's target of a carbon-neutral investment portfolio by 2035. The wooden structure of the impressive building will store nearly 6,000 tonnes of carbon, which corresponds to the average annual emissions of roughly 3,500 passenger cars in Finland.

The City of Helsinki aims to develop Helsinki in a way that retains the vitality of the city center, and Katajanokan Laituri is set to be a new jewel of wood architecture that will complement Helsinki's breathtaking seaside silhouette. The pedestrian access built between Katajanokka's shore and the building will allow lessees on the ground floor to take advantage of the seaside location, setting up terraces and other amenities.

In conclusion, Katajanokan Laituri is a sustainable construction project that will inject life into Katajanokka's shoreline by bringing jobs and attracting tourists while supporting the city's ambitious climate targets. The construction of the building follows the principles of circular economy and low-carbon construction, and its completion in 2024 will mark a significant milestone in Helsinki's journey towards sustainable development.

HT