As the weather gets warmer , it’s time to get back on the bike and explore the city! City bikes will once again be available for use in Helsinki, Espoo, and Vantaa starting from April 1st. The entire season pass can be purchased now, and the season lasts from April to the end of October. The route planner shows the real-time availability of bike stations, the number of bikes available, and the routes to the stations.

The new city bike season starts on April 1st in Helsinki and Espoo, where there is a joint city bike service, while Vantaa has its own service. Bikes cannot be used interchangeably between these services. You can buy the entire season pass now, and the purchase of other products will be available when the season starts.

City bike service available for the whole season, month, week, or day

The Helsinki and Espoo city bike seasons can be purchased at hsl.fi/citybikes. The entire season pass, which is valid for seven months, costs €35. You can also buy a shorter duration pass, which is valid for a day (€5) or a week (€10) starting from April 1st. The new product for the spring season is a continuous monthly subscription, which costs €7 per month.

In Vantaa, the whole season pass costs €30, and it can be purchased using the new Vantaa city bikes application. You can also buy a pass that is valid for a day (€5) or a week (€10) when the season starts. It is also possible to purchase cycling time in minutes in Vantaa.

All products include an unlimited number of rides during their validity period: in Helsinki and Espoo, one ride can last for a maximum of 30 minutes, and in Vantaa, it can last for up to 60 minutes at a time. If you use a bike for more than 30 minutes continuously, an additional charge of €1 will be added for every half-hour. The maximum usage time is 5 hours, and if you exceed it, in addition to the extra charges, a late fee of €80 will also be charged.

Registration and activation

The Helsinki and Espoo city bikes work in the same way as in previous years. To register, you need an HSL account, and you can do so on the hsl.fi/citybikes website. During registration, customers are required to enter their payment card details and choose a four-digit PIN code. The system will provide customers with a personal cyclist ID. The cyclist ID and PIN code are required every time you use a bike station. You can also use a travel card instead of a cyclist ID if it is registered as an authentication method.

The registration and use of Vantaa city bikes are done through the Vantaa city bikes application. The application can be downloaded from the app store, and you can follow the instructions provided.

All cycling stations will be available by April

Due to the heavy snowfall this winter, some of the bike stations were not installed on time, and not all of them will be installed by April 1st. However, all the stations will be installed by the end of April.

However, all stations are expected to be in place during April. The available stations can be found on the City Bikes website and Journey Planner. Customers can allow location sharing on Journey Planner, which will show the nearest bike stations, the number of available bikes, and the route to the station. The same information can be obtained by entering one's address in Journey Planner. Journey Planner can be found on the HSL mobile app and hsl.fi website.

The City Bike network includes nearly 4,600 bicycles in Helsinki and Espoo. Helsinki has 347 stations and Espoo has 110. Vantaa has 1,000 bicycles and 120 stations in use.

Three tips for smooth cycling in the city:

If a cycling station is full, use a bike that has been returned next to the stand, which will help keep the stations clean.

If you notice that the bike you have taken is faulty, turn its saddle backward as a sign of the fault. Remember to also report the fault, so the maintenance staff knows to fix the bike, and it can be put back into use as soon as possible. The link for reporting faults can be found here.

When returning the bike to the stand, make sure the message confirming the successful return appears on the bike's display.

Instructions for using bikes in Helsinki and Espoo can be found here.

Instructions for using bikes in Vantaa can be found here.

Contact information for customer service in Helsinki and Espoo:

The customer service phone number for bikes is 09 4257 8810, and the email address is This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . Phone service hours are Mon-Fri 7am-7pm and Sat-Sun 9am-5pm.

City Transport Oy in Helsinki and the Technical and Environmental Division in Espoo are responsible for the City Bike service. The service is provided by CityBike Finland. HSL is responsible for digital services, marketing, and customer relationships. Clear Channel Finland Oy is responsible for advertising media and partnerships related to the project.

Contact information for customer service in Vantaa:

The customer service phone number for bikes is 09 4257 8815, and the email address is This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . Phone service hours are Mon-Fri 7am-7pm and Sat-Sun 9am-5pm.

The city bike service is managed by the City Environment sector of the city of Vantaa. The service is maintained by CityBike Vantaa. Digital services, marketing, and customer relationships are managed by the Helsinki Regional Transport Authority HSL. Clear Channel Suomi Oy is responsible for advertising media and partnerships related to the project.

HT