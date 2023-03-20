In Finland, the amount of child benefits paid has remained fairly stable in the 2010s. In 2022, the amount of benefits paid increased by approximately €100 million. The increase is explained by an additional child benefit payment made in December 2022.

In 2022, a total of €1.46 billion in child benefits were paid, up by almost €100 million compared to the previous year (€1.36 billion) due to the additional child benefit paid in December 2022. Otherwise, there have been no significant changes in the number of child benefits paid in recent years.

"Currently, the overall amount of child benefits does not reflect the declining birth rate in Finland, and the total euro amount has remained fairly stable over the past decade. In the long run, the decline in birth rates will undoubtedly begin to affect the amount of child benefits paid," says specialist researcher Anneli Miettinen from Kela.

The figure shows how the amount of child benefits decreased due to a law change in 2015 and remained fairly stable thereafter until it increased due to the additional child benefit payment in 2022.

The increase in euro amounts in the child benefit statistics is explained by the increase in birth rates in the early 2000s and the increases in child benefits made in 2012 and 2020. In contrast, there was a cut in child benefits in 2015 when the government reduced child benefits by eight percent. Child benefits are not linked to an index, and there have been no significant increases in child benefits except for the additional child benefit paid last year, so the curve is otherwise fairly stable.

Child benefits are paid for all children under the age of 17, and the amount increases with the number of children. The child benefit for one child is approximately €95, over €100 for the second child, and the amount increases up to the fifth child. For the fifth child or more, the child benefit is over €180 per child. Single parents also receive a single-parent supplement of approximately €63 per child. The amount of the single-parent supplement was temporarily increased to €68 for 2023. Child benefits are tax-free income, and they are not affected by income or other assets.

High birth rates raise North Ostrobothnia, the Nurmijärvi phenomenon raises Central Uusimaa In terms of regions, the most child benefits are paid in Helsinki (€1.57 billion), Western Uusimaa (€1.41 billion, including Espoo), and Pirkanmaa (€1.36 billion, including Tampere). However, the per capita euro amount is higher in areas where the birth rate is higher, and there are more underage children, such as North Ostrobothnia, Central Ostrobothnia, and Central Uusimaa.

"The differences in child benefit amounts reflect differences in birth rates and the number of large families. Regions with higher birth rates, such as Central Ostrobothnia and North Ostrobothnia, are thus reflected in the area ...

