The Finnish Railways Union (RAU) has announced that it will hold a strike from Monday, March 20th, which will affect all train services indefinitely. The strike by train drivers is in response to ongoing collective agreement negotiations, which have yet to be resolved. As a result, VR, the Finnish state railway company, will cancel all long-distance and commuter trains during the strike period. However, VR has also made clear that it will refund passengers who have purchased tickets for the duration of the strike.

Passengers who have bought tickets for the strike period will be refunded automatically, and VR has also announced that there will be no fee to change the date or time of the ticket to a later date. VR is encouraging passengers to use its self-service channels to manage changes to their tickets as customer service may be congested.

The railway operator will remove trains from sale one day at a time, beginning with Monday's train services on Sunday, March 19th. The company will adjust its train services according to the duration of the strike. VR will also reimburse season ticket holders for the duration of the strike, and customers with reservations on the affected train services will be offered an opportunity to change their reservations without any fees.

However, those who purchased paper tickets without logging into VR's systems will have to apply for refunds through its website.

Although VR is expecting delays when it resumes its services following the strike, it aims to return to its usual schedule as soon as possible. Despite this, passengers are advised to monitor the company's website for updates regarding the status of the train services.

In summary, the Finnish Railways Union's strike will cause significant disruption to train services, but VR has pledged to refund passengers for the duration of the strike period. Passengers are encouraged to use VR's self-service channels to manage their tickets, and they should expect delays once the strike ends.

