The name of a person can impact their chances of being invited to a job interview. If the name of a job applicant sounds foreign, they are less likely to be invited for an interview than someone with a Finnish name. Research has shown that individuals with a foreign background face discrimination in their careers nearly twice as often as others. The Racism Awareness Week, starting on March 20th, focuses on discrimination in the workplace this year. The week also acknowledges the courageous leaders who have promoted equality with the Courageous Pioneer award.

The Racism Awareness Week will encourage individuals to recognize and resist racism in their daily lives. Individuals with a foreign background experience discrimination, especially in the attitudes of coworkers and supervisors, job advancement, and salary negotiations. Nevertheless, only 7% of those who have experienced discrimination at work or in job interviews have reported it.

"Racism can be conscious actions or shouting, but it can also be unintentional comments or seemingly neutral practices that still exclude some people. It is essential to recognize racism in daily life and structures, become aware of one's own prejudices, and actively work to dismantle discriminatory structures," said Sanna Saarto, a Red Cross Integration Support Planner.

It is important to both recognize one's attitudes and actively fight against discrimination to eradicate racism. Instructions on how to combat racism can be found here.

The Racism Awareness Week will be visible on social media and various events throughout Finland. The hashtag #RacismAwarenessWeek can be used to follow the week on social media. The Ministry of Employment and the Economy, the Ministry of Justice, and the Finnish Red Cross will also organize a seminar entitled "Equal Workplace – How to Build One?" The seminar can be attended remotely, and registration can be found here.

Recognizing Courageous Pioneers

In honor of the Racism Awareness Week, the Finnish Red Cross awards Courageous Pioneer certificates to individuals or communities who promote humanity and equality through their work. The local Finnish Red Cross chapters across Finland will present the certificates.

Helsinki and Uusimaa district award The Paperless Clinic



Global Clinics are volunteer-run clinics that provide free, anonymous, and confidential care for undocumented people. In addition to providing care and advice, Global Clinic has been advocating for the right to health care for everyone, regardless of their background, and for undocumented individuals to receive non-urgent care in public healthcare. The district awarded Global Clinic for their work.

Successful Integration Work and Athletics

The Finnish Red Cross's Oulu district presents the Courageous Pioneer certificate to Maahanmuuttajien yleisurheilukoulu, the Immigrant Athletics School in Kuusamo. The school aims to promote the integration of immigrants and Finnish society through sports.

