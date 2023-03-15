Finnish consumers prioritize price and local products, but are also interested in novelty and premium items, according to a recent survey by K-Group. While the importance of price has increased slightly, 30% of respondents said they were neutral, and 28% did not pay much attention to prices. The survey also showed an increased interest in new products and a continued demand for premium items. The importance of local products remains strong.
The K-Group has noticed that consumers are moving towards cheaper options and are interested in the store's own brands. However, there has been a decrease in the sales of vegetables and fruits, with about one-fifth of customers eating unhealthily due to the increased cost of healthier options. To encourage healthier choices, K-Group has set specific goals, including a target for consumers to eat half a kilo of vegetables per day.
HT