It is not, however, in the common interest of the 27-country bloc to make a last-minute U-turn, according to Harakka.

MINISTER of Transport and Communications Timo Harakka (SDP) says Finland appreciates Germany’s concerns about the ban on new combustion-engine vehicles that was approved by the European Parliament in February.

“If the outcome that was reached through negotiations is allowed to come apart from one side, it’ll also come apart from other sides. That’s why compromises that have been reached shouldn’t be revisited. It cripples the EU’s decision making and makes it unpredictable,” he commented to YLE on Monday.

Germany, Bulgaria, Italy and Poland have formed a minority that is blocking the final approval of the vehicle emission standards that would effectively ban the sales of new combustion engine vehicles after 2035. Germany has demanded that an exemption be made for synthetic fuels that have been produced in a climate-neutral way, also known as e-fuels.

Harakka said he hopes that an agreement is found between Germany and the European Commission.

“I’m sure it’s possible to reach the compromise sought by Germany without revisiting this entire thing,” he stated.

Finland, he added, is drafting a statement on the emission targets of road vehicles. “We’ll reiterate our stance, which has been from the get-go that biogas should be recognised at least as a fuel for the transition period when it comes to the CO2 values of passenger cars and vans.”

The European Parliament in February voted 340 for and 279 against the emission standards, effectively stipulating that new cars must be powered by electricity or hydrogen after 2035.

The electrification of the vehicle stock is regarded as a key step toward slashing transport emissions, which unlike other emissions have continued to creep up in recent years. Transport emissions presently account for around 12 per cent of total carbon emissions in the EU.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT