The Finnish Customs (Tulli) reported a significant increase in tax collection in 2022, with a total tax revenue of approximately 429 million euros. This is an increase of 46% compared to the previous year, with customs duties contributing to the majority of the tax collected. The increase in customs duties was mainly due to rising import prices. The sale of virtual currencies that were confiscated by the state also contributed to the increase in tax revenue.

According to Tom Ferm, Director of Customer Relations and Tax Collection at Tulli, customs duties contributed to about 297 million euros of the total tax collection in 2022, an increase of 92 million euros from 2021. The increase was mainly due to the rise in import prices. The European Union received 223 million euros from customs duties, with Finland receiving a quarter of the total amount as a reward, which is 74 million euros.

Largest tax revenues Year 2022 Year 2021 Customs duties 297 milj. € (+45 %) 205 milj. € Fairway dues 52 milj. € (+16 %) 45 milj. € Value added tax on imports 40 milj. € 40 milj. € Service fees etc. 40 milj. € (+900 %) 4 milj. €

Tulli is part of the European Union Customs Union, and customs duties are part of the EU's own resources. The tariff rate depends on the commodity code and the customs value of the goods. Usually, customs duties are not levied when goods come from within the EU or within the EU customs territory but outside the tax territory, such as from Åland or the Canary Islands.

In addition to customs duties, Tulli also collected value-added tax on imports, amounting to 40 million euros, which was the same as in 2021. The collection of fairway dues increased from 45 million euros in 2021 to 52 million euros in 2022. Fairway dues are collected on ships engaged in commercial shipping in Finnish territorial waters, and the amount depends on the type of vessel, net tonnage, and ice class.

Tulli's miscellaneous service fees and other random revenues also increased by 36 million euros compared to 2021. The revenues included the sale of virtual currencies, which amounted to 46.5 million euros. Out of this amount, 37 million euros were included in the miscellaneous service fees and the remaining amount was used to remove the virtual currency's book value.

The tax collection by Tulli amounted to 429 million euros, which is a significant increase from the previous year. The tax arrears were about 1 million euros, with a tax arrears rate of 0.23%. This is a positive sign for Finland's economy, as it indicates that the country is recovering from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Tulli's ability to collect taxes is essential for the country's economic growth and development. The increase in tax collection will also help the Finnish government to fund essential public services such as healthcare, education, and social welfare.

HT