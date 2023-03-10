On March 9th, 2023, the Government of Finland adopted the Decree on the Sámi Climate Council, marking a significant milestone in the country's efforts to address climate change. The Sámi Climate Council is an independent expert body established under the new Climate Act with the primary purpose of bringing the knowledge base and perspectives of the Sámi people into the climate policy processes.

The Sámi people are an indigenous group that has inhabited the northern regions of Europe, including Finland, for thousands of years. Their traditional livelihoods and cultural practices are closely intertwined with the Arctic environment, making them particularly vulnerable to the impacts of climate change. The Sámi Climate Council will help to ensure that their voices and perspectives are heard in the decision-making processes that affect their lives and communities.

As stated by Minister of the Environment and Climate Change Maria Ohisalo, "the warming climate has very particular impacts on the Sámi culture and traditional livelihoods that are based on the Arctic environment. This is why it is an absolute necessity to integrate the knowledge of the indigenous Sámi people strongly into the decision-making concerning climate policy."

The Sámi Climate Council will consist of a chairperson, a deputy chairperson, and up to ten other members. At least half of the members must be holders of traditional Sámi knowledge, while the other members represent environmental sciences or other relevant fields of science. The council's primary task is to produce a knowledge base for assessing and monitoring the impacts of national climate policy from the perspective of the Sámi culture and the rights of the Sámi people.

The Sámi Climate Council's establishment is particularly timely, given the urgency of the global climate crisis and the need to ensure that climate policies are equitable and inclusive. The Arctic is warming at a much faster rate than the rest of the world, and the impacts of this warming are already being felt by the Sámi people. By bringing their knowledge and perspectives into the climate policy processes, the Sámi Climate Council has the potential to serve as a trailblazer in international contexts and lead the way towards a climate policy that takes the rights of indigenous peoples into account.

In conclusion, the establishment of the Sámi Climate Council is a significant step forward for Finland's efforts to address climate change and promote social and environmental justice. The council's work will help to ensure that the voices and perspectives of the Sámi people are heard and taken into account in the decision-making processes that affect their lives and communities. As we face the urgent challenges of the global climate crisis, initiatives like the Sámi Climate Council are essential to building a sustainable and equitable future for all.

