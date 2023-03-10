Customs offences in Finland have reached a peak due to violations of sanctions against Russia, resulting in regulation offences and seizures of narcotic substances. According to Finnish Customs, there were 6,482 customs offences detected in 2022, over 1,000 more than in the previous year. The majority of narcotics were found in commercial traffic and were ordered online through Darknet sites and discussion groups. In response, Finnish Customs has seized 1,382 kilograms of narcotics, double the amount seized in 2021.

The societal impact of Customs' crime prevention has exceeded EUR 100 million, with the majority of violations related to sanctions against Russia and Belarus. Mr Hannu Sinkkonen, Director of Enforcement, reported that the number of regulation offences has increased significantly, with over 300 cases taken under preliminary investigation last year. Sinkkonen also noted that there has been a notable increase in the total number of customs offences.

The illicit importation of narcotic substances and medicines has continued in postal traffic and express freight, with private individuals now taking part in the illegal trade as well. Finnish Customs uncovered 1,389 narcotics offences in 2022, with the number of petty offences dropping due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the number of aggravated offences remained at the same level as before.

Customs officials have also reported a decrease in seizures of snus and an increase in cigarette seizures, with the number of medicine offences and violations also climbing. The increase in professional character in customs offences has required new capabilities from the authorities, with domestic and international cooperation central to addressing these challenges.

In conclusion, the rise in customs offences in Finland due to violations of sanctions against Russia and Belarus is concerning. It is essential to continue enforcing regulations and combatting the illicit trade of narcotic substances and medicines to prevent further harm to society. The Finnish Customs' response to these challenges has been impressive, and cooperation between domestic and international authorities is vital to ensuring public safety.

HT