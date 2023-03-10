Public debate about the shorter working hours has been re-kindled this spring by trials carried out in, for example, Iceland, Spain and the UK.

THE MINISTRY of Economic Affairs and Employment revealed last month it has begun looking into a number of options for trialling shorter working hours during the next electoral term at the request of Minister of Employment Tuula Haatainen (SDP).

The UK recently wrapped up a six-month trial of a four-day work week that involved almost 3,000 employees and dozens of employers across sectors. Over 90 per cent, or 56, of the 61 participating companies said they intend to continue implementing the shorter work week after the trial, with 18 saying the shift would be permanent, according to the Washington Post.

Matias Mäkynen, the deputy chairperson of the Social Democrats, in February said Finland should carry out a similar trial – one where weekly working hours are cut by 20 per cent without affecting pay, wrote Helsingin Sanomat. He argued that it is necessary to look into new ways of arranging the working life in order to reduce burnouts particularly among young adults.

Also Li Andersson, the chairperson of the Left Alliance, and the Central Organisation of Finnish Trade Unions (SAK) have expressed their support for trialling reduced working hours.

Mikael Pentikäinen, the managing director of Suomen Yrittäjät, in February tweeted that shorter working hours should obviously be reflected in pay.

“Reducing working time without lowering wages would leave many employers in dire straits,” he argued, admitting that shorter working hours could suit some workplaces. “As Finland is drifting toward an economic crash, a general four-day work week isn’t realistic.”

The Finnish Ministry of Economic Affairs and Employment is expected to publish its report on trial possibilities by the end of the month, just before the parliamentary elections held on 2 April.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT