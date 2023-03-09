A recent survey conducted by the Patient Insurance Centre (PVK) at the Doctor days event revealed that less than half of doctors know how patient damage notifications are processed in their workplace. When a patient suspects a treatment error, they file a notification to the Patient Insurance Centre, which handles all damage notifications impartially. Patient damage notifications can help healthcare providers examine and improve their own processes and practices. However, the survey shows that there is still room for improvement in how damage notifications are handled in healthcare units.

According to PVK's compensation manager, Elina Muukkonen, healthcare professionals do not need to know when a patient damage may be eligible for compensation. If a patient suspects damage, they can seek help from the healthcare unit's patient ombudsman, and the notification process removes the matter from the patient and healthcare unit's everyday life. The PVK collects additional information from the parties involved in the incident after receiving a damage notification and assesses whether the legal compensation criteria are met.

When the compensation decision is made, it is communicated to the healthcare unit or healthcare professional who treated the patient at the time of the suspected damage. The Finnish patient insurance system does not look for guilty parties or punish individuals involved in the incident. Instead, a patient damage offers an opportunity for learning and improvement in healthcare practices.

The survey revealed that only 40% of responding doctors know how patient damage notifications are processed in their workplace. One-third of the respondents were aware that there was a procedure for handling damage notifications in their workplace, but it was not familiar to them. Over one-quarter of the respondents did not know how damage notifications were processed in their organization. The survey was completed by 375 employed doctors at Lääkäripäivillä.

Patient safety is vital in healthcare, and a good patient safety culture is open, fair, non-blaming, learning, confidential, and evidence-based. Patients who file damage notifications often hope that the incident will be discussed in healthcare units and that providers will learn from it. After a patient damage, it is essential to identify the root causes of the incident, often at the system level, to prevent similar damage from occurring in the future. An open conversation with the patient and an apology are also good practices.

In conclusion, healthcare units should be more transparent about their patient damage notification processes, and healthcare providers should be better informed about how patient damage notifications are handled in their workplace. Open discussions and apologies after damage incidents can help improve patient safety culture and prevent similar incidents from happening in the future.

HT