New survey results by Tietoevry reveal that Finnish women believe technology can play a significant role in solving the climate crisis, but only a few find the tech industry appealing. Out of the over 1,000 Finnish men and women surveyed in February 2023, 66% of women felt that technology could solve the climate crisis either partially or wholly. However, only 12% of women expressed interest in working in the tech industry. Tietoevry's survey also revealed that the tech industry is still perceived as complicated, with only 26% of women and 37% of men finding it inspiring.

The lack of interest from women in the tech industry is problematic, given the ongoing shortage of skilled workers in the field. In Finland, only 20% of tech experts are women, and this number is not sufficient to close the talent gap. Tietoevry's survey showed that women believed that employers and educational institutions need to do more to encourage women to enter the tech industry. About 40% of women believed that employers are not doing enough to recruit women, while 36% of women thought that educational institutions could do more.

Moreover, many respondents agreed that parents should play a more significant role in encouraging their daughters to pursue a career in technology. About 44% of women and 34% of men surveyed believed that parents were not doing enough to motivate their daughters to choose a tech career.

Tietoevry's Finland's country lead, Satu Kiiskinen, said that various perspectives are crucial in fields such as app development, user testing, and accessibility, and this requires diverse talent. She also pointed out that as part of Tietoevry's responsibility program, the company aims to achieve gender balance by 2030. They have set a target to increase the percentage of women in the workforce to 40% by 2026. In 2022, Tietoevry's female workforce increased by two percentage points to 31% compared to the previous year.

In conclusion, while Finnish women recognize the importance of technology in tackling the climate crisis, only a few see the tech industry as a viable career option. This highlights the need for the industry to make efforts to promote and encourage more women to join the field. Employers and educational institutions should provide more support and guidance to women who are interested in technology, and parents should also play an active role in motivating their daughters to consider tech as a career path. Tietoevry's efforts to increase the number of women in their workforce is commendable and sets an example for other tech companies to follow.

