According to the survey, a staggering 76% of respondents say they would use private healthcare services more if Kela reimbursements were significantly higher than current levels.

A recent survey conducted by Hyvinvointiala HALI ry and Lääkäripalveluyritykset LPY has found that citizens want the Kela reimbursements, which the government has cut, reinstated. Increasing and improving Kela reimbursements would be a quick way to alleviate long waiting lists for medical treatment.

It is noteworthy that the lowest-income group is the most willing to use significantly more private health services if they are reimbursed a significantly larger proportion of the cost of the visit.

"Kela reimbursement is highly cost-effective. A Kela-reimbursed visit is significantly cheaper for the public sector than a visit to a health centre, as the customer pays a much larger proportion of the cost of the public visit. Even if Kela reimbursements were multiplied several times, less taxpayer money would be spent than if the same service were provided publicly," says Hanna-Maija Kause, Director of Health Services at Hyvinvointiala HALI ry.

Ministry of Finance's fresh proposal must be rejected

On Monday, the Ministry of Finance published its own analysis of expenditure and revenue structures, which included various options for measures to strengthen public finances. One of the proposals was to abandon sickness insurance reimbursements, or Kela reimbursements. As a result of the latest cuts, the state's share of sickness insurance reimbursement costs is only about €90 million, which is very little compared to the total €22 billion annual healthcare costs of the welfare areas.

"Abolishing Kela reimbursements would be really shortsighted policy and would only mean shifting costs to welfare areas. Kela reimbursements have historically distributed costs to different payers and saved state spending. Rather than abolishing reimbursements, it would be more sensible to increase them and allocate them clearly to areas where private service providers have a significant role and which the public sector cannot practically manage. Examples of such areas are oral health or non-urgent gynecological services," Kause says.

The benefits of Kela reimbursements could be realised by improving reimbursements for remote consultations and doctor's visits, for example, to shorten waiting times for treatment. Kela reimbursements could also be targeted at low-threshold mental health services, for instance. Retirees could be provided with a tailored Kela reimbursement for an annual health service package, which would encourage them to use their own money for health services and also improve continuity of care.

"I hope that the next government immediately takes up the development of Kela reimbursements. It is a quick and effective way to reduce waiting lists and improve people's access to care," Kause concludes.

Aula Research conducted the survey on behalf of Hyvinvointiala HALI ry and Lääkäripalveluyritykset LPY.

