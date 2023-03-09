Gender pay gap among self-employed entrepreneurs in Finland persists, with female entrepreneurs earning 85% of male entrepreneurs' hourly rates, according to data from UKKO.fi. The gap has slightly widened from 13% in the previous year. In the spirit of International Women's Day, UKKO.fi aims to spark a conversation around gender equality in the workplace and encourage entrepreneurs to demand adequate compensation regardless of their background, thereby breaking down prejudices.

The data, which was collected over the past five years from 2018 to 2023, identified certain tasks where female entrepreneurs earn more than their male counterparts. Women in creative fields, such as authors, musicians, and directors, have successfully priced their work higher than men. These findings show that female entrepreneurs work in various industries, unlike their male counterparts who concentrate in certain areas.

UKKO.fi's survey on light entrepreneurship shows that women are motivated to become entrepreneurs by the opportunity to earn extra income (33.1%), to self-employ (21.2%), and to have the freedom that entrepreneurship affords (21.6%). Light entrepreneurship is perceived as an easy way to earn extra income during parental leave or later in life. Additionally, 46.6% of female light entrepreneurs consider a four-day workweek as an ideal workweek, and flexibility between work and personal life is sought after.

Female entrepreneurs continue to make up a growing percentage of UKKO.fi users, with the number of women using the service for self-employment increasing over the past few years to 43% of all users, up from less than a third two years ago. UKKO.fi aims to encourage everyone, regardless of age, gender, or nationality, to become entrepreneurs. It is the task of both businesses and society to break down the barriers to entrepreneurship and pave the way for gender equality in the workplace.

HT