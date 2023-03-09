While 61 per cent of respondents to the government-commissioned survey hoped that solving the climate crisis would be among the key goals of the next government, the proportion has decreased by nine percentage points since the previous iteration of the survey, conducted ahead of the parliamentary elections in 2019.

THE PROPORTION of Finns with a positive attitude toward climate action has decreased, reveals Climate Barometer 2023.

Another sign of waning public interest in climate action is that the proportion of people who believe efforts to mitigate climate change are urgently needed has fallen from 83 per cent to 72 per cent during the course of the electoral term.

Kantar Public gathered responses from 1,043 people across the country for the survey on commission from the steering group for central government climate communication.

Although Finns continue to regard fostering the carbon sink of forests as important, the proportion who hope that more attention is paid to logging volumes and forest management practices in order to preserve carbon sink has dropped by 12 points to 71 per cent, according to the survey.

The results also reveal a decreasing readiness to raise taxes on food products with a large carbon footprint, such as meat and dairy, with the share of respondents ready to do so dropping from about 50 to 33 per cent between 2019 and 2023.

The results also reveal a significant change in the other direction, however. Almost three-quarters (74%) of respondents expressed their readiness to reduce electricity consumption at peak demand times, signalling a jump of 12 points from 2019. Additionally two-thirds of respondents stated that they have reduced heat and electricity consumption in recent times.

Päivi Suur-Uski, an expert at Motiva, lauded the public efforts to save energy this winter, viewing that they demonstrate an ability to make the adjustments necessitated by the climate crisis.

“Now we should move on to more permanent energy actions, that is, continue renovations that improve the energy-efficiency of people’s homes in the long term and invest in non-fossil heating systems. These energy savings show that we can change our habits quickly, which is an absolute necessity to mitigate climate change,” she said.

Although Finns widely perceive climate change as a threat, the majority of respondents also saw opportunities in the green transition. Over two-thirds (68%) of respondents estimated that climate-sustainable solutions will improve well-being in Finland. Four-fifths of respondents also viewed that developing expertise and technological solutions for climate mitigation is a means to bolster the country’s competitiveness.

A number of major investments in green technologies are afoot in Finland.

The responses varied notably based on a number of factors. Attitudes toward climate actions were most positive among women, young people, the highly educated and supporters of the Greens, Left Alliance and Social democrats. Negative attitudes, by contrast, were common especially among supporters of the Centre, Finns Party and National Coalition.

Support for climate actions was also higher among residents of the capital region than those of rural regions.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT