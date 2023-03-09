Statistics Finland revealed last month that 29.5 per cent of 16–24-year-olds in the country owned shares in funds or listed companies in 2021, signalling an over 13-percentage-point increase from 2023. A bit over a quarter of the age group had investments in funds and over 10 per cent in listed companies.

Finnish youth are thereby more active investors than their peers in Sweden, according to the newspaper.

Lasse Corin, the chief economist at Aktia, estimated that the increase in the number of young people making investments indicates that efforts to improve the financial skills and know-how of people are bearing fruit.

“Young people clearly understand the importance and opportunities of investing as part of comprehensive financial management,” he commented to the daily newspaper in late February.

One factor contributing to the development has been the emergence of services, such as investment apps, that have made investing more accessible for ordinary people, according to Corin. He also believes social media and social-media culture have encouraged young people to invest through, for example, the numerous investment-focused online groups and communities that have popped up in the past decade.

“Mimmit sijoittaa [a media focusing on discussions on investment, money and saving] is the first that pops to mind. It’s in my view a good example of how investing awareness has increased and of the ways in which information has been shared,” said Corin.

The development also poses some risks, he added, as discussions on social media can focus overly on successes and portray investing too optimistically.

The appeal and reputation of investing has improved in recent years also as environmental responsibility considerations, for example, have pushed the focus of investment discussions away from purely profits.

“I think that’s been at least some kind of a threshold question for some,” he said.

The investment statistics reveal that the share of young people with investments in funds or listed companies crept up gradually since 2013 before jumping by 3.4 points in 2020 and another 4.5 points in 2021. New small investors have since also faced the negative side of investing, as share prices around the world fell last year due to pandemic-related restrictions and the war of aggression launched by Russia in Ukraine.

“It’s good that people are investing and making an effort. You should keep in mind that it’s a very long-term activity. You can do very well for a couple of years, and then you’ll get a worse year. There being worse years is part of it,” told Corin.

He expressed his hope that the young people who became interested in investing in recent years do not stop because of the uncertain market situation.

“I’m a bit afraid that the current unstable situation in the market could dampen the interest to invest, even though it shouldn’t in my view,” Corin commented to Helsingin Sanomat.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT