Statistics Finland on Thursday released preliminary data indicating that the prices of old dwellings in housing companies dropped by 5.3 per cent year-on-year and 2.4 per cent month-on-month in January. The year-on-year drop stood at 5.5 per cent in the six largest cities and at 4.8 per cent in other localities across the country.

Out of the largest cities in Finland, the prices fell the most in Oulu, Helsinki and Vantaa, and the least in Tampere and Turku.

“The decline in house prices continued, as expected, in January. The decline has now wiped out the gains made during the coronavirus pandemic, and the decline is likely to continue in the coming months,” tweeted Joona Widgrén, an economist at OP Financial Group.

Widgrén on Thursday revealed in a blog entry that house prices fell slightly faster than expected by the largest mortgage lender in Finland.

“This was the weakest month in both the capital region and entire country in terms of sales volume in statistics dating back to 2015. House sales have continued sluggishly. Of course you should bear in mind that January is typically the weakest month [of the year] for house sales,” he wrote according to Helsingin Sanomat.

Also Nordea and the Bank of Finland commented last week on the real estate market.

The Bank of Finland reported last week that the value of new housing loan drawdowns added up to 847 million euros in January, its lowest monthly total in 20 years. Juho Kostiainen, an economist at Nordea, revealed that the financial services provider expects house prices to fall 10 per cent from the peak observed last year before returning to an upward trajectory.

Underlying the slowdown are general uncertainty and the surge in reference rates. The 12-month Euribor, the most common reference rate for housing loans in Finland, is expected to climb by another 0.2 percentage points to roughly four per cent by mid-2023.

Widgrén on Thursday pointed out that the sliding prices can create a cycle where buyers expecting the downward trend to continue end up prolonging the slump.

OP does not expect the market to pick up significantly in the near future.

Widgrén confirmed that it will take time for house prices to return to growth path: “There may be some modest rejuvenation as the worst fears of a crisis winter abate and uncertainty about interest rate rises dissipates. We will likely have to wait for a clearer turnaround until the we have adapted to the rise in interest rates, wages have increased and compensated for inflation, and the economic outlook has begun to brighten.”

A repeat of the pandemic-induced boom is not on the horizon, though.

“Sales volumes will return to their normal levels gradually, without a particularly significant or sudden rebound. This normal does not mean the figures of 2020 and 2021, but I think we will rather return to the level preceding them,” wrote Widgrén.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT