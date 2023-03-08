Finnish airport operator, Finavia, is streamlining the security check process for carry-on luggage at Helsinki-Vantaa airport. In the coming months, all old security devices will be replaced with the latest technology, enabling air travelers to carry liquid containers up to 100 milliliters in their carry-on luggage.

"Last year, we introduced advanced security technology at Helsinki-Vantaa airport, which eliminated the need to remove liquids and electronics from carry-on luggage.

This upgrade has accelerated security checks," said Ari Kumara, director of security operations at Finavia.

By summer 2023, traveling through Helsinki-Vantaa airport will be even more effortless, as Finavia installs more ultra-modern security devices. These devices will allow air travelers to carry liquid containers up to 100 milliliters in their carry-on luggage.

"This is a significant step forward since the liquid restrictions were introduced globally in 2006, following EU regulations. We are pioneers in developing security checks because similar technology is only used at very few large airports in Europe and some airports in the United States," Kumara added.

Until summer, both the old and new technology security devices will be in operation at Helsinki-Vantaa airport. Therefore, air travelers are recommended to follow the current carry-on packing guidelines. Finavia's website provides these packing guidelines.

The new rules apply only to air travelers departing from Helsinki. The liquid restrictions will continue to apply to air travelers departing from Finavia's regional airports and those arriving at Helsinki-Vantaa airport from outside the EU and transferring to another flight.

"As the leading airport operator in Europe, we want to be at the forefront of service development. We strive to serve air travelers as well as possible and provide high-quality services at our airports. We believe that this new technology will enable us to offer our passengers a more relaxed and seamless travel experience," Kumara concluded.

Finavia's investment in new security devices will undoubtedly make air travel through Helsinki-Vantaa airport more convenient and efficient.

