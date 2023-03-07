The Federation of Finnish Enterprises has proposed significant solutions to promote work-based immigration and integration. With a shortage of skilled workers in many businesses, the Federation suggests that the flexibility of residence permits be significantly increased, and that basic services be offered more in English. According to Aicha Manai, the network manager of the Federation of Finnish Enterprises, "There is intense global competition for skilled workers."

Manai also added that Finland is an excellent choice both as a place to work and to study, with high-quality education and a safe living environment. However, the country has not been successful in attracting enough foreign workers and students. The Federation of Finnish Enterprises has come up with several proposals to address this issue, including prioritizing the integration of family members of skilled workers, supporting the employment of spouses, and establishing a quick and flexible residence permit system, as well as comprehensive English-language early childhood education and study opportunities.

The Federation of Finnish Enterprises has also proposed ten solutions to address the shortage of skilled workers in the country. The first suggestion is to partially refund tuition fees for international students who remain in Finland to work, and to guide degree structures towards developing domestic language skills. The second proposal is to automatically grant permanent residence permits to every foreign graduate from a Finnish university.

Other proposals include enhancing the importance of employment in the financing of educational institutions, securing continuous funding for Talent Boost, a program that promotes the attraction of international talents, and ensuring that education and labor policies meet the needs of research and development activities by increasing dialogue and concrete action between companies and educational institutions.

The Federation of Finnish Enterprises also suggests evaluating the relevance of the criteria for an entrepreneur's residence permit and increasing understanding of entrepreneurship among licensing authorities. Additionally, they propose a revamp of the system of residence permits for foreign workers to better meet their needs, shifting the emphasis of foreign control from pre-control to post-control. The Federation of Finnish Enterprises also recommends increasing the availability of basic services in English, such as early childhood education and primary education, as well as electronic government services.

Lastly, the Federation of Finnish Enterprises suggests launching a vocational training system within higher education institutions to promote the development of skills among those already in the workforce and allowing people to complete partial qualifications flexibly while working or starting a business.

In summary, the Federation of Finnish Enterprises' proposals to address the shortage of skilled workers in the country include increasing the flexibility of residence permits, providing more basic services in English, and prioritizing the integration of skilled workers' family members. The Federation has also put forward ten solutions, including enhancing the importance of employment in financing educational institutions, automatic granting of permanent residence permits, and increasing the availability of basic services in English. These proposals aim to promote work-based immigration and integration and to ensure that Finland can attract and retain skilled workers from around the world.

HT