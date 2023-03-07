Helsinki-Vantaa Airport, operated by Finavia, has been awarded a prestigious international airport award. The award was based on a survey in which passengers rated Helsinki-Vantaa Airport as the best in Europe in the size category of 15-25 million passengers.

"We are happy and proud that air passengers have chosen Helsinki-Vantaa as the best airport in Europe.

Helsinki-Vantaa Airport has maintained its strong position among the world's best airports year after year," says Kimmo Mäki, CEO of Finavia.

The ASQ award (Airport Service Quality) is awarded by the Airports Council International (ACI), the international umbrella organization for airports. The awards were given to airports that were the best in their region and size category.

The award is based on continuous measurement of customer satisfaction and service quality. The ASQ survey is conducted annually at nearly 400 airports in 95 countries. For the survey, about a thousand air passengers are interviewed at Helsinki-Vantaa Airport every three months.

In the ASQ survey, air passengers evaluated 30 different service categories, including guidance, customer service, check-in, and shopping and dining opportunities.

In recent years, Finavia has renewed the service and restaurant selection at Helsinki-Vantaa as part of the airport's extensive development program. The departure lounge, arrival lounge, and security check have also been renewed.

"We have designed and built Helsinki-Vantaa and its renovated terminal for air passengers. We believe we have succeeded in developing an airport that serves the diverse needs of different passengers and improves the smoothness of travel," says Mäki.

In addition to the ASQ award, Finavia was awarded an honorable mention for its long-term work in customer satisfaction. The ACI World Director General's Roll of Excellence recognition was awarded globally to only five airports. Over the past five years, Finavia has received the ASQ award in 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2022.

"I thank Finavia employees as well as all companies and staff working at the airport for their great achievement and excellent customer service work to which all airport employees are committed. A successful customer experience can only be created by working together," says Mäki.

HT