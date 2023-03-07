Finnish Customs and the Police in Southwestern Finland have uncovered a marijuana smuggling operation that was primarily run from abroad. The organisation used commercial traffic for smuggling and is suspected of having imported over 230 kilograms of marijuana to Finland. The street value of the narcotics that have ended up in Turku and the Uuusimaa region is close to 4 million euros.

The investigation that started in late summer 2022 led to the seizure of almost 40 kilograms of marijuana and about 95,000 euros in cash. The cash is believed to be partially the proceeds of crime from marijuana already in circulation and partly for payment for a new imported batch. The organisation is suspected of having brought in over 20 batches of marijuana since the end of 2021.

According to Customs' Investigator in charge, Tero Virtanen, the marijuana was imported from Spain and Italy to Finland in commercial transport structures, and express courier shipments were used in the importation. He also mentioned that the organisation's activities were managed from Spain and individuals contacted each other through various instant messaging services.

The narcotics were first imported to the Helsinki region, where they were stored in private dwellings and hired storage facilities acquired specifically for this purpose. The marijuana was then transported to other regions like Turku and the Uusimaa area, where it was distributed onward.

Over 15 individuals are suspected of having participated in the organisation's activities, with several individuals still being detained. Each member had a designated role in the operation. The proceeds from selling the marijuana were mainly sent abroad. The money was taken out of Finland by money couriers hired for this purpose, and through money transfers made by private individuals.

The preliminary investigation has concluded, and the case has been forwarded to the Prosecution District of Southern Finland for consideration of charges. The successful operation has dealt a significant blow to the organised crime group and will undoubtedly deter others from engaging in similar illegal activities.

This operation highlights the importance of collaboration between law enforcement agencies and Customs in combating drug trafficking and other organised crime. It also emphasises the critical role that technology plays in modern-day criminal activities and the need for law enforcement to stay ahead of criminals in this regard.

It is crucial to continue to support and strengthen law enforcement agencies' efforts in cracking down on drug trafficking and other organised crimes. Such activities not only pose a significant threat to public health and safety but also fuel the growth of illegal and dangerous drug markets.

HT