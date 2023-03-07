Hypo on Friday estimated in its latest house market review that fixed interest rates, interest-rate caps and interest rate adjustment schedule are encouraging many to postpone their entry to the market in the prevalent environment of rapidly rising reference rates.

HOME SALES in Finland are being hindered by a new incentive trap, views the Mortgage Society of Finland (Hypo).

“Swapping your home usually means the collateral is changed, and you cannot bring the fixed interest rate you negotiated earlier with you to another bank. By postponing the decision to move houses, you can therefore save hundreds a month,” the review reads.

The trap is already affecting up to a million people because the sharp rise in reference rates has made interest-rate hedges procured while the reference rates were lower advantageous.

About 300,000 Finns are presently benefiting from fixed rates and interest-rate caps, said Juho Koskinen, an economist at Hypo. With another 700,000 mortgage borrowers waiting for their interest rates to be adjusted due to the surge in reference rates, roughly a million people are presently discouraged from swapping homes.

While the trap will crumble by itself in the next roughly six months for people waiting for the adjustment date, those who have fixed their interest rates may wait longer.

Hypo on Friday stated that the gloom in the house market is already comparable to that observed during the financial crisis. Nationwide sales volumes have decreased by more than a third and house prices have fallen by almost four per cent from their peaks last summer.

After rising consecutively for more than 13 years, the prices will fall below the levels of the first half of 2020, the housing loan specialist forecast. While the house market will wake up from its hibernation in the summer, it will take prices a bit longer to rebound.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT