China, the report shows, has a particularly key role for imports to Finland. Any disruption in the imports would be reflected virtually without delay on commerce and industry, most notably as shortages of batteries, laptops, mobile phones and other electronic devices.

THE MINISTRY for Foreign Affairs has published a report examining the extent of trade dependencies on China.

Should the disruption simultaneously affect a number of countries, it would not be possible for importers to quickly pivot to alternative suppliers. The effects would therefore be visible in the daily lives of both citizens and companies.

Finland ranks among the EU average in terms of overall trade dependence on China, according to the report coordinated by the Ministry for Foreign Affairs.

The report states, on one hand, that although trade dependencies clearly exist they are not invariably detrimental and, on the other, that it is nonetheless important to enhance preparedness and diversify risks due to the volatile nature of the geopolitical operating environment.

“In most cases, trade dependence is mutually beneficial,” said Nina Vaskunlahti, an undersecretary of state for international trade at the Ministry for Foreign Affairs. “It is almost impossible for statistics to detect indirect dependencies in subcontracting chains. We encourage companies to continue to assess their supply chains for potential commercial disruptions.”

“At the same time, there is a lot of untapped potential in our exports to China.”

While no disruptions to the trade ties are presently on the horizon, the report identified economic or logistical complications as the most likely disruptions, pointing to those witnessed at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 and blockage of the Suez Canal in 2021. Identifying the effects of a political crisis or conflict is a more challenging task, however.

“Even positive bilateral relations would not protect Finland in the event of significant difficulties,” the report reads.

The Ministry for Foreign Affairs said Finnish and European capabilities in the production and recycling of critical raw materials should be ramped up in order to consolidate resilience. Companies, meanwhile, should enhance their commercial resilience and diversify their exports to China.

An earlier study found that Finnish exports to China have increasingly focused on raw materials and intermediate products for the past decade, being more one-sided than those of comparison countries.

“It is justified to try to diversify exports,” the more recent report reads. “Currently our export of goods to China relies on a few industries and a quantitatively small group of companies, which increases vulnerability. The vulnerability of exports is primarily related to a situation where certain companies or Finnish exports as a whole would face difficulties either due to changes in Chinese demand or the consequential effects of political disagreements at the state level.”

Finnish companies generate yearly more than 20 billion euros in revenue through trade with China. Some 230 Finnish companies export at least one million euros worth of goods to the country, accounting for 97 per cent of all Finnish exports to China. Exports to China make up at least a quarter of the turnover for roughly 50 of the companies.

Altogether some 12,400 companies are engaged in some kind of trade with what is the second largest economy in the world.

There has been an increase in both imports to and exports from China. The value of goods imports from the country rose by more than a quarter (27.6%) year-on-year to 8.4 billion euros in 2022, according to preliminary data from Customs Finland. Exports to the country, meanwhile, increased by more than a tenth (11%) to four billion euros.

Over 15,500 person-years of jobs are estimated to depend directly on imports from China. The employment impacts are considerable especially in specialised and non-specialised retail segments, such as supermarkets, department stores and clothing and hardware shops.

Imports from China are connected to Finland’s economic well-being also more broadly than simply through direct commodity imports, the report reminds, pointing to the use of imported components and other intermediate products.

Finnish subsidiaries in China increased their revenue by more than 50 per cent in 2013–2020, from a little over 8 billion euros to 13 billion euros. While disruptions in the operating environment of such companies would naturally affect trade with China, a separate study would be required to determine their effects.

The Ministry for Foreign Affairs also highlighted that no major Chinese investments have been made in the basic or critical infrastructure of Finland. The infrastructure investments that have been made have been targeted at the logistics segment of port and airport traffic.

In 2021, Chinese direct investment in Finland added up to 4.5 billion euros, 5.9 per cent of all foreign direct investment in Finland.

China’s global strategic importance stems from semiconductor components, the availability of which is critical for the production of various devices and machines and, as a result, the global economy.

“The availability of semiconductors has been considered a critical issue in a situation where a conflict would arise in the Taiwan Strait. Almost the entire world economy would suffer from such a crisis,” the report acknowledges.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT