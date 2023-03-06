The language status of Finland is a matter of concern among parliamentary candidates, especially with the increasing use of English instead of Finnish and Swedish languages. This concern is highlighted by the recently launched Kielivaalikone, a language policy election compass, which has attracted responses from 683 parliamentary candidates. The Kielivaalikone platform features 28 language policy questions and provides recommendations of candidates in the user’s electoral district.

The platform also displays the differences between a candidate’s answers and those of the user. Users can also browse through candidates' responses and their language policy pledges even without answering any questions. The platform can be accessed in Finnish and Swedish languages at kielivaalikone.fi and valkompassomsprak.fi, respectively. The Kielivaalikone project is being run by a non-partisan, language advocacy group called Oma kieli ry - Eget språk rf.

The majority of candidates who have responded to the Kielivaalikone questionnaire are concerned about the language status of Finland. They believe that all permanent residents of the country should speak Finnish or Swedish, the official languages of the country. Some candidates advocate for an increase in the use of English as a language of instruction in schools, while others worry that it could lead to a reduction in the status of Finnish and Swedish languages. Also, some candidates argue that the English-only policy of some businesses and public institutions discriminates against people who do not speak English fluently.

There is a significant number of candidates who advocate for stricter state regulation to promote the use of Finnish and Swedish languages in society. The Kielivaalikone platform reveals that 74% of the candidates believe that language laws should apply to state-owned enterprises and agencies fully. Moreover, 62% of the respondents would prefer tighter language regulations instead of deregulation. Many of the candidates who support tighter regulations have also made language policy pledges in the Kielivaalikone platform to promote the status of Finnish and Swedish languages.

However, some candidates are skeptical of increasing regulation. They emphasize the right of businesses to use any language they want in their marketing and customer service activities. 35% of the respondents oppose the imposition of Finnish and Swedish languages on businesses and public institutions in favor of English. Despite this, the overwhelming majority of candidates (84%) still consider English-only customer service as discriminatory.

According to Marja Alkio, the chairperson of the Oma kieli ry, the country is heading in a harmful direction if it continues to offer public services increasingly in English, encourage workplaces to switch to English, and allow municipalities and educational institutions to offer English-language education freely. Such individual decisions, if taken together, could lead to the decline of the Finnish and Swedish languages, weaken the quality of education, hamper work efficiency, and create large language minorities that do not share a common language with most people in Finland.

In conclusion, the Kielivaalikone project has highlighted the language policy concerns of parliamentary candidates in Finland. The majority of candidates advocate for stricter state regulation to promote the use of Finnish and Swedish languages in society. However, some candidates are skeptical of increasing regulation and emphasize the right of businesses to use any language they want in their marketing and customer service activities. Regardless of these differences, the Kielivaalikone project has provided a useful platform for discussing language policy issues in Finland.

