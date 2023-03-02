A new report from the "Kadulta labraan” (From street to the lab) research project has highlighted the presence of harmful additives in cocaine samples collected from the streets of Helsinki. The study, coordinated by the A-klinikkasäätiö foundation, allows individuals to bring drug residue-containing samples to a laboratory for analysis and receive results through their phone.

The latest report covers laboratory results from 118 samples collected between September 13, 2022 and January 11, 2023, with the most commonly submitted samples sold as amphetamines, cocaine, alprazolam, MDMA, or various other synthetic stimulants. The report reveals an increase in the number of cocaine samples received (15 in total) since the project's inception, with three-quarters of samples containing other substances. The most common additive found was levamisole (5 samples), while fenacetin, another common cocaine adulterant, was detected in two samples.

Janne Nahkuri, who is responsible for the study's implementation, explained that levamisole is used as an animal dewormer and is being investigated for use in cancer treatment. However, repeated exposure to levamisole can decrease white blood cell counts and cause localized skin ulcers. Fenacetin, a pain and fever medication similar to paracetamol, was abandoned in the 1970s due to its tendency to cause kidney damage.

In addition to laboratory results, the research project also aims to understand how to reach individuals who use different types of drugs through residue analysis and how participants perceive the significance of hearing their results. Participants will be asked a few questions when submitting their samples and when collecting their results.

Nearly one-third of the samples submitted were brought by someone other than the original owner, including friends, drug workers, and peers. While the research team anticipated that samples would also be submitted by friends, they were surprised to find that people who do not use drugs also submitted samples on behalf of others. However, if someone else submits a sample, the research team cannot ask the original owner how the results would affect their use, which is one of the project's key research questions.

Starting from March 1, 2023, results can be obtained anonymously through phone or instant messaging from the A-klinikkasäätiö foundation. This approach aims to improve access to information for research participants regarding their results and the study's research questions. However, detailed instructions for participating in the study are available on the foundation's website.

The "Kadulta labraan" research project, which runs until April 2024 and is funded by the Kone Foundation, involves laboratory analysis of drug residues by the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare's forensic chemistry unit. The project's actual research findings will be published later in research articles, with periodic reviews providing highlights of recent laboratory results. The reviews are released every four months, showcasing the types of findings that can be made from the samples but are not representative of the broader Helsinki drug market. The reviews are intended to inspire people who use drugs to submit their own samples for testing. However, the content of the acquired substance cannot be determined from the reviews, and knowledge of the substance's content can only be obtained by bringing a residue to the laboratory for testing.

HT