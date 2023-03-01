Helsinki has appointed Glenn Gassen as the city's new immigration director and Annukka Sorjonen as the director of employment services. Gassen will lead the city's economic department's immigration unit, and Sorjonen will be responsible for the employment services unit. Helsinki is facing significant challenges in attracting skilled workers and managing the influx of immigrants, and as a result, the city has been part of the employment municipality experiment, which includes various groups such as young people, refugees and long-term unemployed.

Gassen and Sorjonen will be responsible for enhancing the city's vitality by ensuring that companies and employers can find qualified individuals, and that Helsinki residents can obtain jobs.

Gassen, who previously served as an innovation manager at Enter Espoo, believes that immigration will increase Helsinki's vitality, stating that Helsinki's economic strength is based on the growth opportunities available to local businesses, with the lack of skilled professionals as a significant obstacle to growth. Gassen is also keen to work towards facilitating integration, as the city's role in promoting integration will expand following the KOTO2024 reform.

Sorjonen, who previously held the position of Acting Director of Immigration and Employment Affairs, expressed her anticipation of significant changes on the employment front with the TE2024 reform. The city will soon assume a comprehensive employment service responsibility, and Sorjonen plans to create an employment service ecosystem that benefits both Helsinki residents and businesses. She believes that by providing better services to citizens and companies, the city's overall welfare will improve.

Overall, Gassen and Sorjonen's appointment highlights the importance that Helsinki places on both integrating immigrants into the local community and supporting its citizens in finding employment. The city's success depends on its ability to attract skilled workers and retain its residents, and the new directors' experience will help strengthen the city's economic and social fabric.

HT