TVO on Wednesday communicated that the start of regular production has been pushed back by two days, marking already at least the seventh time in recent weeks that the start-up has been postponed, according to accounting by Helsingin Sanomat .

THE THIRD REACTOR of Olkiluoto Nuclear Power Plant will not start regular electricity production until 17 April, according to Teollisuuden Voima (TVO).

The latest hiccough is due to the fact that safety valves have to be services have to be services while the reactor is shut down before resuming the test production phase. A defect was detected in one of the valves in connection with periodic tests carried out in connection with start-up in early February.

The third reactor unit is expected to produce electricity primarily at full capacity also during the test production phase.

TVO, the owner of the nuclear power plant located in Eurajoki, Satakunta, broke ground on the third reactor in 2005, at the time estimating that the unit would be completed by 2009.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT