The property is located in the heart of Helsinki on Eteläesplanadi, which is one of the most prestigious addresses in the city.

Senate Properties has started the process of selling a historic office building at Eteläesplanadi 16 on 27 February 2023. Eteläesplanadi 16 is a culturally significant stone-built property designed by renowned Finnish architect Lars Sonck, which first opened as a bank in 1909.

This is a unique opportunity to purchase a piece of Finnish history and cultural identity in a highly sought-after location. The building is the only one representing Art Nouveau architecture on the south side of the Esplanade Park, and it is protected under a Government Decree.

‘Properties in the very heart of Helsinki rarely come on the market. Here is a chance for someone to give this historic landmark a new lease of life’, says Jenna Kiukkonen, Sales Manager at Senate Properties.​

The seven-storey building has a total floor area of approximately 4,910 square metres. The property boasts a number of prestigious rooms, such as the former banking hall ‘Sonck Hall’.

‘The Bank House’ is one of the most striking examples of Lars Sonck’s Art Nouveau designs from the Romantic era

The designer of the building, Lars Sonck, is one of the most prominent Finnish architects of the Romantic era. The building was commissioned by the Mortgage Society of Finland, which opened a bank on the property. Consequently known as ‘The Bank House’, the building is both a piece of history and an embodiment of Finnish cultural identity. The building is the only one representing Art Nouveau architecture on the south side of the Esplanade Park.

The property was occupied by the Mortgage Society of Finland until 1939, when the Finnish Government purchased the building to house the Social Insurance Institution of Finland. The property was extended for the first time in 1956, when the National Board of General Education moved into the building. A second two-storey extension was built on top of the courtyard-facing wing to create more space.

The National Board of General Education vacated the property in the mid-70s, and the building was thoroughly renovated between 1976 and 1978. A fire that started on the construction site on Midsummer’s Night in 1976 destroyed many of the original structures and put the renovation behind schedule. The Finnish Ministry of Transport and Communications moved into the building in stages in 1977.

HT