Finnish Transport Workers’ Union AKT’s second strike regarding the trucking sector is announced to begin on Wednesday March 1, 2023, at 3 a.m. and to end on Wednesday March 8, 2023, at 3 a.m. In addition, The Finnish Post and Logistics Union PAU has once again announced support measures that aim to support AKT’s industrial action measures in the trucking sector. PAU’s support measures concern the handling of freight in terminals from March 1 at 3 a.m. to March 8 at 3 a.m.

We hope for a quick resolution to AKT’s industrial action measures. As a large domestic player in logistics, Posti is again facing industrial action measures that cause inconvenience to its customers. The situation is especially unfortunate because the key to the resolution is not in Posti’s hands.

“We aim to ensure that our customers’ services function as well as possible. We will estimate the strike’s impact on our services daily. We recommend following our customer communications on our home page, posti.fi. We thank our customers for their patience,” says Jarmo Ainasoja, Head of Exception Management at Posti.

According to our current estimate:

the biggest impact of the strike will be on freight deliveries , which may be delayed some days.

, which may be delayed some days. parcels and paper mail are impacted less , with local delays being possible.

, with local delays being possible. early-morning newspapers will be delivered normally during the strike, with small local delays being possible.

All deliveries will be completed as soon as possible. Items that are delayed during the strike will be taken care of and stored accordingly.

Posti is estimating the strike’s impact on its services daily and will announce possible changes to its estimates in a customer announcement that can be found on its home page, posti.fi.

HT

Source: Posti