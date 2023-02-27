The Turku Court of Appeal in June 2013 sentenced Auer to seven and a half years and her former boyfriend to 10 years in prison for a slew of offences including two counts of aggravated rape, several counts of aggravated child sexual abuse, other sex crimes and assaults.

THE CHILDREN of Anneli Auer have retracted their testimonies in a case that saw their mother and her former boyfriend sentenced to lengthy prison terms for sexual abuse, reports Helsingin Sanomat.

Offences, the court concluded, had been committed against all four children of Auer.

Helsingin Sanomat on Friday reported that it has seen footage of the oldest child stating in an interview that the offences had actually not taken place, a statement that has been corroborated by her three siblings. The children said they fabricated their stories about offences committed by their mother and her boyfriend under pressure and persuasion from their foster parents.

The interviews were recorded by Markku Fredman, a lawyer who submitted an appeal to overturn both sentences with the Supreme Court on Friday. The appeal rests principally on the argument that the sentences were originally handed down largely based on the children’s testimonies.

Auer and her former boyfriend are both presently represented by Fredman.

The appeal also demands that all documents pertaining to the case be unsealed, as only the operative part of the judgement and a brief summary of the justification have been publicly available. The case was kept under wraps in an attempt to protect the children, but also the children are currently in favour of releasing the case documents, according to Helsingin Sanomat.

While both Auer and her former boyfriend have already served their sentences, the appeal demands that the ruling be overturned due to the shameful nature of the wrongful and widely publicised sentences.

Helsingin Sanomat pointed out that experts voiced their reservations about the children’s testimonies already during the trial proceedings, estimating that they contained signs of possible persuasion and pressure.

The children were called as witnesses in two separate trials against their mother, the newspaper added. While the Vaasa Court of Appeal ruled that their testimonies were not credible and did not corroborate an earlier murder charge brought against Auer, the Turku Court of Appeal dismissed some of the children's testimonies as unlikely and unrealistic but deemed the rest detailed and consistent when considering the sexual abuse case.

Auer was twice found guilty for the murder of her husband, Jukka Lahti, in Ulvila in December 2006. Both of the rulings, though, were overturned by the Vaasa District Court.

If the Supreme Court overturned the sexual abuse sentence, it would signal a serious moment of self-reflection for the Finnish legal system, Matti Tolvanen, a professor of criminal law at the University of Eastern Finland, told YLE on Friday.

The court, he said, will have to carefully mull over the relevance of the amended statements.

“[The process] will also be affected by the evidence that was originally used to rule on the case in the district court. After all, we don’t know if there was other evidence besides the children’s accounts,” he said to the public broadcasting company.

Auer and her former boyfriend would likely also be entitled to substantial financial compensation if the ruling was struck down.

