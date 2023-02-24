The mild and windy weather this winter, along with moderate electricity prices, has resulted in fewer applications for electricity support from KELA (The Social Insurance Institution of Finland) and tax deduction from The Finnish Tax Administration than initially estimated. In a government proposition released in October 2022, it was estimated that around 100,000 households would receive electricity support, while the number of recipients of tax deduction was expected to be around 250,000.

KELA published an application form for electricity support on January 7, 2023. In the first six weeks, only 1,449 households applied for support, and only 324 were granted it. Particularly in January, the number of positive decisions was low.

"The most common reason for this has been that support has been sought for electricity consumption that occurred in 2022. The electricity support is intended for electricity costs incurred during the period of January-April 2023," said Kirsi Metsävainio, project manager at FPA.

"Support is also not paid if the electricity costs are below the deductible for electricity support, which is 400 euros per month. It is also important to remember that support is not paid for electricity transmission costs, but only for the electricity portion of the bill," Metsävainio added.

In January, the average granted electricity support was 8.01 euros per day. The highest granted support was 21.29 euros per day.

Households with the lowest incomes have received help with their heating costs through basic social assistance. In January, 3,527 households applied for basic social assistance for heating costs, and the heating costs taken into account during January averaged 379.64 euros per household.

Only 1,500 people have applied for tax deduction for electricity costs

The tax deduction for electricity costs has been applied for by only 1,500 people through the application for a tax card. Since the beginning of the year, taxpayers have been able to apply for a tax deduction by estimating their electricity costs for January-April according to their own electricity consumption and the price in their electricity contract.

"Customers have filled in estimates of electricity costs in their applications for tax cards to a much lesser extent than we predicted, as the worst forecasts for electricity prices did not materialize," said Petri Manninen, chief inspector at Skatteförvaltningen.

Tax deductions are granted if the total electricity costs for January-April exceed 2,000 euros. The deduction is 60 percent for the part that exceeds 2,000 euros, up to a maximum of 2,400 euros per permanent residence.

Taxpayers can apply for the tax deduction by estimating their electricity costs in the beginning of the year based on their consumption. Once the actual electricity costs for January-April are known, a new tax card must be applied for, where the actual electricity costs are filled in.

If taxpayers want to declare the electricity deduction immediately, they can also apply for a new tax card based on the actual electricity costs after April.

The number of applications is expected to increase

"It is difficult to estimate the final number. We expect applications for electricity support to increase in March-April. The billing intervals for electricity bills vary, and many have not yet received bills for the coldest winter months," said Kirsi Metsävainio.

