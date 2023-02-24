The Ministry of Defence on Thursday revealed that the over 160-million-euro package will include heavy weaponry, ammunition and three mine-clearing Leopard 2 tanks, as well as related training and maintenance. Finland has thereby pledged around 750 million euros worth of defence materiel assistance to Ukraine.

Minister of Defence Mikko Savola (Centre) highlighted in the press release that today marks the one-year anniversary of the war of aggression instigated by Russia.

“Together with the tanks donated by other countries, the tanks donated by Finland will offer Ukraine the capabilities that it needs to reclaim its own territory,” he added at a press conference in the Parliament House.

The Leopard 2 tanks to be delivered to the country, he told, are equipped with a machine gun, but not a tank gun, and a mine flail that makes it possible for the tank to clear a safe path through a minefield for itself and the vehicles following it.

The Ministry of Defence said the content of the package has been determined based on the needs of both Finland and Ukraine.

Riitta Mäkinen (SDP), a member of the Parliament’s Defence Committee, stated to YLE on Thursday that she believes the mine-clearing tanks will have a “key role” in enabling advances for Ukraine.

“This package has been considered carefully also based on the needs of Ukraine,” she stated to the Finnish public broadcasting company. “It’s principally materiel that’s already been decommissioned in Finland because we don’t have an acute need for it. But it’s good to understand that all the materiel Finland is sending to Ukraine is serviceable and current.”

The Ministry of Defence said in its press release that no detailed information on either the content of the package, or the method or schedule of delivery will be provided for “operational reason” and to make sure the package reaches its intended destination.

A final decision on the package was made yesterday, based on a proposal by the government, by President Sauli Niinistö.

Several other countries have pledged to deliver battle tanks to Ukraine. In January, Germany pledged to send 14 Leopard 2 battle tanks and the United States 31 M1 Abrams battle tanks to help Ukraine to reclaim territory captured by Russia. Norway, Poland and Spain, meanwhile, have pledged to deliver altogether 28 tanks to Ukraine since mid-February.

Also Canada and the United Kingdom have pledged tanks to support Ukraine, the former Leopard tanks and the latter Challenger 2 tanks.

China, meanwhile, is believed to be considering providing “lethal support” to Russia, according to reports that have been firmly denied by Beijing. German daily Der Spiegel on Thursday reported that Russia is in engaged negotiations about mass production of kamikaze drones with Xi’an Bingo Intelligent Aviation Technology, a Chinese manufacturer of drones.

