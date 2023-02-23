Finnish Immigration Service (Migri) has announced the reform of its guidelines for the application of law that impact its decisions. The guidelines for the application of law are used in the decision-making process when the decision-maker cannot find a direct answer to a case under processing in legislation. The reform work will include extensive cooperation with various parties such as the Finnish Tax Administration, the Social Insurance Institution (Kela), the Office of the Non-Discrimination Ombudsman and the Finnish Refugee Advice Centre.

The customer-oriented approach to the guidelines will be developed with these partners. The guidelines will be updated to be more customer-oriented and better support the work of the Finnish Immigration Service's decision-makers. The reform work will start immediately, and the first changes will take effect in the spring and summer of 2023.

Furthermore, Chapter 5 of the Aliens Act has been amended, and it will particularly affect those applying for a residence permit on the basis of work and their employers. In practice, the changes will make the application and decision-making process of residence permits issued on the basis of work easier. The amendment stems from a more extensive concept aiming to cut the processing time of work-based permits down to an average of one month. The changes to Chapter 5 of the act support previous measures designed to expedite processing, and the new provisions also enable more extensive use of automation.

The amendment clarifies the roles and responsibilities of the customers, employer and the Finnish Immigration Service in applications based on work. The employer will have more responsibility concerning the application. The new principle is that the employer will have checked the competence and professional skills of the employee, and the employee will not need to prove them again to the Finnish Immigration Service. The employee will not be required to deliver any degree or certificate that is not relevant to their work duties. These amendments and developments will make it easier for people to apply for residence permits for employed persons, and it will also make the decision-making process faster and more efficient.

Both the guidelines reform and amendments to the Aliens Act will help the Finnish Immigration Service to implement its new strategy, which focuses on quality, smoothness, efficiency, predictability, and customer orientation. The reform will ensure that, moving forward, the Finnish Immigration Service's decisions will better take into account the overall situation of the customer. These measures indicate that the Finnish Immigration Service is moving towards a more streamlined, automated, and customer-centric service that will make the process of applying for and obtaining residence permits smoother and more efficient.

