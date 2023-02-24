The green transition, it envisions, will create substantial business opportunities for low-emission solutions and product and service innovations, with many of the solutions linked to hydrogen-based innovations, the circular economy and measures to reduce the consumption footprint.

“The future looks promising. The green transition will bolster Finnish competitiveness, raise the productivity of work and contribute to attracting investment in Finland,” viewed Markku Ollikainen, the chairperson of the Climate Change Panel.

“Tapping into the entire innovation potential will require effective public steering.”

The Climate Change Panel on Thursday published a report outlining measures to enhance the effectiveness of climate actions in Finland. Tasked with promoting a dialogue between science and politics on climate-related questions, the independent expert panel is calling for the adoption of a hydrogen strategy to spur hydrogen-related innovations and a target for emission removals by means of carbon dioxide capture, utilisation and storage.

The transition, it outlined, should if necessary be accelerated by limiting the burning of wood-based biomass by imposing a carbon tax on wood-burning facilities with an output of at least 20 megawatts.

Scrapping all tax exemptions for peat, meanwhile, would help to put a stop to the energy use of peat by 2030.

The panel also expressed its support for geothermal heat, industrial heat pumps, small modular nuclear reactors, demand-response mechanisms for electricity and a national trading scheme for transport emissions.

Some of the proposals with direct impacts on the public are extending the scheme to encourage households to shift away from oil heating, promoting the shift to plant-based diets and introducing carbon footprint labels to food packaging.

The Finnish climate act sets forth the goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2035. The European Union’s binding goals for the effort-sharing and land-use sectors by 2030 are key milestones toward the carbon neutrality goal, according to the Climate Change Panel.

“If Finland meets its EU obligations by 2030, also the carbon neutrality goal will be easier to achieve,” said Ollikainen.

Although emissions from fossil fuels and industrial processes appear to be decreasing faster than projected, the country will have to make a genuine effort to cut emissions from the effort-sharing sector to the targeted level.

“A national transport emission trading scheme, reducing emissions from energy production and consumption, and reducing methane emissions from agriculture have the greatest reduction potential out of additional measures in the effort-sharing sector,” said Jyri Seppälä, a professor at the Finnish Environment Institute (Syke).

Growing the net carbon sink of the land use sector to the level required by the 27-country bloc – an estimated -17.8 – -11.7 megatonnes of carbon dioxide – is the greatest challenge for national climate policy, with current measures set to fall short of the target. The Finnish land use sector, the bedrock of national climate policy, became a source of emissions for the first time in history in 2021, as a consequence of intensive logging and slowing forest growth.

A failure to meet the target would compel the country to either purchase carbon removal units from other member states or implement additional emission reductions in the effort-sharing sector.

“Due to the gravity of the situation, Finland must devise a rescue programme for the net sink of land use collaboratively with all stakeholders in the sector,” said Kristiina Lång, a research professor at Natural Resources Institute (Luke).

“The net sink can be strengthened with a variety of measures by reducing soil emissions, minimising deforestation and boosting forest growth.”

The Climate Change Panel believes it is possible to reconcile the carbon sink and natural diversity goals with those of the forest industry. Effectively, economic activities should be limited to a smaller area while additional forest areas are brought under strict protection, Ollikainen summed up to YLE.

Emissions from the land use sector can be reduced by means such as paludifying peatlands and the carbon sink grown by re-foresting abandoned mineral-soil fields and shallow-peat fields. Deforestation, in turn, can be reduced by requiring a permit for converting peatlands into agricultural land and imposing a land-use change fee for clearing forested areas.

The Climate Change Panel underlined that the central administration must be prepared to also resort to measures that steer the supply or demand of wood, if necessary.

“You could curb felling by clarifying the forest act to make sure that trees are older and thicker when they’re felled and by specifying the thinning guidelines to make sure that no large-scale first thinning take place,” Ollikainen told YLE.

Forest owners, meanwhile, should receive support for their efforts to capture and store carbon dioxide in order to lengthen forest turnover times and increase the total land area covered by forests.

“You could target a tax or an emission trading scheme at felling carried out by the forest industry, so that it’ll become more expensive to acquire a cubic metre of wood,” he proposed.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT