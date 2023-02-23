Statistics from the Federation of Real Estate Agencies reveal that in Tampere the volume of new house sales fell by 55 per cent year-on-year to 626 in 2022, “a very sharp decline,” Timo Voutilainen , the CEO of OP Koti in Tampere, characterised to Aamulehti on 15 February.

THE HOUSE MARKETS in Tampere and Turku have slowed down significantly, according to reporting by Aamulehti and Helsingin Sanomat.

The Tampere-based newspaper pointed out in its report that the volume of new house sales was affected also by the fact that a number of houses that were completed last year had been sold already in 2021.

A total of 4,377 new homes, including 3,487 non-subsidised homes, were completed in Tampere in 2022. Markku Riihimäki, the managing director of Tampere-based construction market specialist Forecon, stated to the newspaper that the majority of homes are presently completed or constructed for investment firms, as rental homes.

While Tampere continues to attract people from other parts of the country, Riihimäki estimated that there will be no shortage of homes despite residential construction falling significantly this year.

“Construction will revert to a significantly lower level. The situation will normalise. Tampere witnessed a massive spike in construction starts,” he said.

Construction companies started construction on a total of 5,463 homes in Tampere in 2021, representing an increase of roughly 2,000 from 2020. The number fell to 3,180 in 2022. Riihimäki believes the number of homes completed this year will settle at around 3,500 before declining by 10–15 per cent in 2024.

“We’re still at a solid level in terms of project completions, and it’ll make sure the supply stays good.”

Construction companies are presently cautious due to the high cost of both construction and capital, and uncertainty about demand. Voutilainen told Aamulehti that constructors are presently filling up their plot portfolio but postponing decisions to start building.

“Constructors have hit the brakes. There’ll be a dip in construction volume,” he said, estimating that new residential construction could decrease by up to 20 per cent in Tampere.

Data from Oikotie Asunnot, the real estate marketplace of Oikotie, reveals that in Turku marketing times for homes have lengthened from about 50 days in January 2022 to 80 days in January 2023, according to Helsingin Sanomat.

Juhana Brotherus, the chief economist at the Mortgage Society of Finland (Hypo), said to the newspaper the market has developed similarly in all large cities in Finland. While sales decreased by around 40 per cent early in the coronavirus pandemic, they have recovered rapidly, staying strong between mid-2020 and mid-2022.

“After that, sales have petered out,” he commented.

Last November, he said, was the bleakest month in terms of brokerage statistics.

“Early signs from the beginning of this year suggest that sales have stayed roughly at the level of December – still well below normal,” he stated.

While the increase in marketing times from 50 to 80 days is noteworthy, he indicated that it could also be slightly misleading given how unusually hot the market was in January 2022. “We went from hot to cold in six months.”

The development is attributable to three reasons, according to him. Interest rates, consumer prices and general uncertainty caused by Russia’s war in Ukraine.

The ongoing rise in interest is having an impact on activity particularly in markets where home prices are higher than the national average, such as Turku. “As interest rates on houses, which are typically debt-financed, have risen from zero early last year to three and a half per cent, if not higher, it can’t not have an impact on the house market,” said Brotherus.

Rising food and energy prices, meanwhile, have forced households to limit their housing budget.

“The third factor, the uncertainty caused by the war, typically leads to consumers becoming extremely cautious. In such an uncertain situation, households tend to put their larger acquisitions on hold.”

Brotherus added that homes that have been priced accordingly will continue to sell in markets such as Turku. Not all sellers, though, are ready to sell at the current market prices but may be prepared to wait for up to a year for prices to rebound, he analysed.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT