Kokko on Wednesday told YLE that the union will pursue an agreement based on its own needs rather than consenting to the terms agreed in key export industries.

THE FINNISH Transport Workers’ Union (AKT) has set no end date for the ongoing stevedore strike, an indication that the roughly 45,000-member union is prepared for a long fight over the terms and conditions of employment, Ismo Kokko , the chairperson at AKT.

Juha Mutru, the managing director of the Finnish Port Operators’ Association, contrastively indicated to the public broadcasting company that the interest group will insist on aligning wage increases with export industries.

“I do believe that a solution can be found within [those parameters]. We also have various texts we can incorporate into the solution,” he said.

Efforts to resolve the dispute will continue today.

While stevedores are set to continue their strike at ports indefinitely, strikes in the terminal sector ended yesterday and those in the transport sector on Tuesday. The collective bargaining talks for both terminal workers and lorry, tanker and oil product workers are to be resumed on Monday, 27 February.

The Finnish Post and Logistics Union (PAU), meanwhile, ended its sympathy strike on Tuesday.

The strikes in the transport, post and logistics sectors had caused delays and disruptions in the services of Posti. Jarmo Ainasoja, the director of exceptions at Posti, on Tuesday said the Finnish postal service is doing its utmost to make sure all letter and parcel services are restored to normal without delay.

The stevedoring strike, however, may continue to have an impact on shipments arriving from abroad, said Posti.

With 90 per cent of Finnish foreign goods trade processed at ports, the stevedoring strike has also effectively halted foreign trade.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT