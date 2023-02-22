According to the Finnish Labor Force Survey, the employment rate for those aged 20-64 was 76.6% in January, up from 76.5% in the same age group last year. The employment rate for men rose 0.4 percentage points from January of last year to 77.2%, while the employment rate for women fell 0.2 percentage points to 75.9%.

Starting from the January data, the Labor Force Survey has begun reporting the employment rate by the age group of 20-64, whereas previously, the employment rate was analyzed among those aged 15-64.

This change was influenced by the fact that those aged 20-64 are the main age group in the labour market.

"The development of the employment rate has been very similar for both age groups throughout the year. It is mainly a matter of level difference: the employment rate for those aged 20-64 is always higher than that for those aged 15-64," says senior statistician Elina Pelkonen.

"The significant aspect of the change made now is that we have increased the information content by beginning to produce the trend of the employment rate not only for those aged 15-64 but also for those aged 20-64 and 20-69. The user of the information now has more choice," Pelkonen continues.

There were 2,558,000 employed persons aged 15-74 in January 2023 (margin of error ±34,000), which was 25,000 more than a year ago.

There were 211,000 unemployed persons aged 15-74 in January, which was 6,000 more than a year ago. There were 110,000 unemployed men and 101,000 unemployed women in the same age group. The unemployment rate, which is the percentage of the unemployed in the labour force, was 7.6%, up from 7.5% last year.

"We traditionally report the unemployment rate for those aged 15-74, both here and elsewhere. Therefore, we are not changing this age group. The unemployment rate for those aged 15-24 is often analyzed separately. Youth unemployment has decreased significantly in recent times. There are hardly any unemployed persons over the age of 64," says senior statistician Pertti Taskinen.

In summary, the Finnish Labor Force Survey has reported an increase in the employment rate for those aged 20-64 in January compared to last year, with a higher rate for men and a lower rate for women. The survey has also added a new age group for employment rate analysis, providing more information for users. Although the number of unemployed persons has slightly increased compared to last year, the youth unemployment rate has significantly decreased.

