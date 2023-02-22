“Be it about the role of [the Finnish Immigration Service] Migri or [the Finnish Security Intelligence Agency] Supo, the public must get information on how officials acted in these cases,” he commented to YLE on Tuesday.

MINISTER for Foreign Affairs Pekka Haavisto (Greens) views that it is extremely important to look into the decision to grant Finnish citizenship to Russian oligarch Gennady Timchenko .

Helsingin Sanomat on Tuesday revealed that the Ministry of the Interior intends to look into the application process for the entire family of Timchenko.

Reports in Finland indicate that exceptions were possible made for both Timchenko and his daughter, Ksenia Frank.

Helsingin Sanomat on Friday wrote that Frank was granted citizenship after what looks like an extraordinary process only about a month after a request to fast-track her application had been turned down by Directorate of Immigration, the predecessor of the Finnish Immigration Service (Migri). Migri, the newspaper added, has been unable to ascertain why officials expedited the process against the decision by its predecessor.

Matti Saarelainen, a former director of the Directorate of Immigration, has previously admitted to instructing officials to fast-track the application of Gennady Timchenko. He was reportedly asked to assist with the matter in 1999 by his friend, Kai Paananen, who is a business associate of Timchenko.

A Supo study published last week reveals that the oligarch neither satisfied the language requirements for citizenship, nor warranted an exemption under law. Supo was according to the study eager to both issue a statement on his application and interview him, but the application was never submitted for a review to the intelligence agency despite promises from Saarelainen.

Altogether four members of the five-member family were granted Finnish citizenship in 1999–2000.

Haavisto on Tuesday stated to the public broadcasting company that the case should be subjected to a thorough review.

“As I’ve looked at these various answers and explanations, I’ve been left with the feeling that someone was possibly deliberately given preferential treatment and that there was a reason for the treatment. It’d be good if these reasons were known,” he said to YLE.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT