“AKT’s strike and PAU’s support measures have unfortunately caused delays and disturbances to our customers’ deliveries.

Finnish Transport Workers’ Union AKT’s strike will end on Tuesday, February 21, at 12 pm as previously announced. The Finnish Post and Logistics Union PAU’s support measures that begun on February 16 will end at the same time.

We now focus on delivering the items we received after the strike as normally as possible. At the same time, we will dismantle the backlog that warehousing items during the strike caused. We will do our best to make sure all deliveries run normally as soon as possible. Thank you to all our customers for their patience,” says Jarmo Ainasoja, Head of Exception Management at Posti.

Finnish Transport Workers’ Union AKT’s strike in ports continues, which may have an impact on deliveries coming to Finland from abroad.

According to our estimate:

parcels sent after the strike will be delivered within two weekdays after the strike has ended

within two weekdays after the strike has ended letters, magazines, newspapers in our daytime delivery and advertisement mail sent after the strike will be delivered as per usual in approximately a week after the strike has ended

will be delivered as per usual in approximately a week after the strike has ended parcels sent during the strike / parcels that were not processed due to the strike that have been temporarily warehoused will be delivered in two to four weekdays after the strike has ended

that have been temporarily warehoused will be delivered in two to four weekdays after the strike has ended letters, magazines, newspapers in our daytime delivery and advertisement mail sent during the strike will be delivered as soon as possible, but due to the large amount some deliveries will be delayed by more than a week. Since there is a significantly higher amount of paper mail compared to parcels, its handling will take more time.

will be delivered as soon as possible, but due to the large amount some deliveries will be delayed by more than a week. Since there is a significantly higher amount of paper mail compared to parcels, its handling will take more time. freight deliveries sent after the strike will be delivered in two to three days after the strike has ended

in two to three days after the strike has ended freight deliveries that arrived at Posti during the strike may be delayed by two to six days

Early-morning newspapers were delivered normally during the strike, except for minor local disturbances.

Due to the backlog caused by the strike, we cannot investigate or expedite the delivery of an individual item. The status of a trackable item can be checked in OmaPosti or posti.fi item tracking.

All deliveries will be completed as soon as possible. Items that could not be delivered due to the strike have been taken care of and stored accordingly.

HT

Source: Posti