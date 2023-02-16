PTT predicts that the uncertainty in the economy and the rising interest rates will bring housing prices down this year, while rents will increase at a faster rate.

Finnish economic research institute , Pellervo Economic Research (PTT), has predicted that housing prices will fall and rents will rise in 2023. However, the institute has also said that the market is expected to recover in the latter half of the year, and that there is no risk of a downward spiral.

However, there is no sign of an imbalance in the housing market that could lead to a downward spiral or pose a risk to the economy. At the end of the year, the housing market is expected to recover, but the average prices of old apartments in apartment blocks are likely to fall by 2.5% across the country.

"Lows will occur in the first half of the year, and prices will begin to rise again in the second half of the year as the housing market recovers from the shock caused by the energy crisis and rising interest rates," said PTT economist Veera Holappa.

The forecast estimates that the bottom of the household's desire to purchase homes is starting to be seen. As the positive news begins to trickle in from the economy, the pent-up demand for home buying is expected to be released. The average 12-month Euribor rate is expected to be 3.5% according to the forecast, and the price of energy is expected to return to its previous levels, decreasing from the peak it reached last year.

This will increase consumer confidence, and home buying is expected to pick up in the spring, but the pre-decline price level will not be reached in 2023. For example, in Helsinki, the prices of old apartments in apartment blocks are expected to fall by 3%, and in Tampere, they are expected to fall by 2%.

PTT's forecast examines the development of old apartment block prices, market rents, and ARA rents in the largest cities in 2023.

Uncertainty in the economy increases demand for rental housing regionally

As a counterbalance to housing prices, the rate of rent increase is predicted to accelerate compared to last year. The demand for market-rate rental apartments will increase in the first half of the year, but the pressure will ease towards the end of the year as the housing market picks up again.

"Last year, due to the tight market situation, many landlords did not raise rents. Despite this, increases will remain below the increase in costs, as there will continue to be a lot of new apartments available in the first half of the year, so supply will be sufficient," said Veera Holappa.

At the national level, the rents for market-rate rental apartments are expected to increase by 2.3% over the course of the year.

In recent years, the ratio of ARA rents to market-rate rents has remained fairly consistent across different regions, but this year will be an exception, with ARA rents expected to rise by about 4%. These increases will still be smaller than the increase in costs, which could, for example, lead to delays in renovations.

The biggest sources of uncertainty are external

This year's forecast has particularly examined whether there are any internal risks in Finland's housing market that could lead to a collapse and a downward spiral in prices. However, there are no signs of such serious imbalances.

"There is no sign of a collapse in the housing market, and it is not a source of instability for the economy. Although prices are falling, this development is not expected to lead to a negative spiral that would further reduce prices," said PTT's CEO Markus Lahtinen.

Lahtinen adds that the biggest sources of uncertainty are external, as we do not know what will happen, for example regarding the war in Ukraine.

HT