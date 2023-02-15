STRIKES by the Finnish Transport Workers’ Union (AKT) may also have an impact on air travel by disrupting jet fuel distribution and aviation fuelling, says Finavia.
The Finnish state-owned airport operator stated yesterday evening that air passengers should look out for communications from their airline or travel organiser and prepare for the possibility that their flight is re-scheduled due to the strikes between 15 and 21 February.
Real-time information on flights in and out of airports across the country can be found on the website of Finavia.
AKT on Wednesday launched a series of strikes targeting three segments of the road transport sector – lorry, tanker and oil product transport – and stevedoring and terminal operations at ports.
Aleksi Teivainen – HT