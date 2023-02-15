HELSINKI FINLAND

Passengers at Helsinki Airport on 23 December 2022. Finnish airport operator Finavia on Tuesday said strikes in the transport sector could also have an impact on air travel by disrupting jet fuel distribution. (Markku Ulander – Lehtikuva)

STRIKES by the Finnish Transport Workers’ Union (AKT) may also have an impact on air travel by disrupting jet fuel distribution and aviation fuelling, says Finavia.

The Finnish state-owned airport operator stated yesterday evening that air passengers should look out for communications from their airline or travel organiser and prepare for the possibility that their flight is re-scheduled due to the strikes between 15 and 21 February.

Real-time information on flights in and out of airports across the country can be found on the website of Finavia.

AKT on Wednesday launched a series of strikes targeting three segments of the road transport sector – lorry, tanker and oil product transport – and stevedoring and terminal operations at ports.

