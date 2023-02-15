The ministry announced last week it has temporarily suspended its preparatory work on a proposal to amend the decree on seasonal work on grounds of feedback indicating that there are legal obstacles to fast-tracking the amendments and that the preparatory work will require more time.

THE MINISTRY of Economic Affairs and Employment has called a timeout to the long-running wrangle over the status of berry pickers recruited from Thailand.

“Amending the decree would’ve been the only way to change the status of pickers already for the next harvesting season. It was good that we looked into the possibility,” Katri Niskanen, a senior expert at the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Employment, commented to YLE on Thursday, 9 February.

The amendments would have re-defined berry pickers as seasonal workers rather than light entrepreneurs.

Thai berry pickers will therefore be able to work without a formal employment contract for at least the upcoming harvesting season.

Their status will be determined by the so-called berry act, and they will enter the country on a tourist visa, with the application instructions to be issued later by the Ministry for Foreign Affairs. Authorities in Thailand, meanwhile, will be responsible for deciding the number of exit visas to be issued to the workers.

Niskanen estimated that companies should have ample time to recruit workers for the upcoming season.

“Applications from pickers aren’t usually coming at this point, but they don’t start coming until a couple of months from now. In that sense, we still have plenty of time,” she commented to the public broadcaster.

Birgitta Partanen, the executive director at the Arctic Flavours Association, welcomed news of the timeout, arguing that shelving the requirement for a formal employment relationship is a step in the right direction. A number of questions remain unanswered, though.

“There are no visa instructions. Finnish authorities haven’t had negotiations with Thai authorities. There’s a lot to do,” she said.

The situation, she added, is challenging for berry companies. “We have to take action without delay. The longer we wait, the more difficult things will become and the more expensive it becomes to arrange things like flights.”

Partanen said the entire industry hopes that the legislation is developed in consultation with its companies and experts. The way forward could be to develop the existing berry law, according to her.

“There are admittedly shortcomings there, but last season showed that it works and that the monitoring works. We’d likely get better results by developing it than by making rash decisions.”

Niskanen from the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Employment assured that the effort to strengthen the position of berry pickers will continue. The next government, she added, will decide whether that will be achieved by introducing employment contracts to the industry or developing the existing system based on the berry act.

“We at the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Employment are ready to draft it according to the scheduling wishes of the government. I won’t speculate on the schedule,” she told YLE.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT