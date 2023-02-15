The failure to find an agreement means stevedores and terminal workers commenced their widespread strike at 6am at all ports where stevedores are covered by the collective bargaining agreement of AKT.

THE FINNISH Transport Workers’ Union (AKT) on Tuesday rejected a proposal to settle its dispute over the terms and conditions of employment for stevedores, terminal workers and various road transport professionals.

The largest ports affected by the strike are Hamina-Kotka, Helsinki, Hanko, Kokkola, Naantali, Pori, Oulu, Rauma, Turku and Uusikaupunki. With 90 per cent of Finnish goods exports handled at ports, the strike could have serious repercussions for the foreign trade of Finland.

Strikes in the trucking, tanker and oil product segments of road transport began at midnight.

Ismo Kokko, the chairperson at AKT, on Tuesday said to Helsingin Sanomat the settlement proposals were insufficient in terms of both pay rises and other terms of employment. The problem, he characterised, is that employer organisations insisted on aligning costs with the collective bargaining agreement ironed out between the Industrial Union and Technology Industry Employers.

“We did not get too close,” he said.

“The employer thinks that the groundbreaking deal defines the level for both pay rises and textual questions. This is a casting defect in the system that we should be able to rectify.”

Employees in the technology industry will receive pay increases of around six per cent over the next two years, along with a non-recurring bonus equivalent to one per cent of pay.

The Employers’ Federation of Road Transport (ALT) and Chemical Industry Federation of Finland on Tuesday confirmed that the settlement proposal aligned with the deal in the technology industry, viewing that approving it would have been the responsible course of action.

The strike at ports will not only have serious effects on employers, but also “drive the export industry into a wall”, argued Mari Vasarainen, the managing director of ALT, and Minna Etu-Seppälä, the head of labour market affairs at the Chemical Industry Federation.

“Nothing is enough. AKT is demanding pay rises that exceed not only the breakthrough deal in exports, but also those in Germany,” they wrote in a joint press release.

AKT on Tuesday also issued further strike warnings, including in trucking, bus and coach transport, repair shops of service stations and terminal operations. The strikes are scheduled to begin at the start of next month unless a settlement is reached in the collective bargaining talks.

Attempts to settle the dispute are to continue in the coming days, according to the national conciliator.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT