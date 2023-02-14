The meeting will focus on current security policy issues, the cooperation between Finland, Sweden and Norway and the countries’ strong support for Ukraine.

President of the Republic of Finland Sauli Niinistö will meet Sweden’s Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and Norway’s Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre on Wednesday, 22 February 2023 at the Swedish Prime Minister’s summer residence Harpsund.

The event will also be attended by Minister for Foreign Affairs Pekka Haavisto and Minister of Defence Mikko Savola, Sweden’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Tobias Billström and Minister of Defence Pål Jonson, as well as Norway’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Anniken Huitfeldt and Minister of Defence Bjørn Arild Gram.

The meeting is a continuation of the intensified contacts between Finland, Sweden and Norway initiated by President Niinistö in 2019 in Kultaranta.

Source: Office of the President of Republic of Finland