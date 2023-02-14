The private daycare allowance will be increased permanently by more than 100 euros. Starting 1 March 2023, the maximum care supplement will go up from 161.69 euros to 265.85 euros per month. The care allowance component of the private daycare allowance will stay the same.

The full rate of the care supplement to the private day care allowance will be increased by more than 100 euros starting 1 March 2023. The increase is permanent.

Current recipients of the care supplement do not have to contact Kela to get the increased rate. Kela will pay it automatically.

The increase to the amount of the care supplement will also affect the associated income limits. Starting 1 March 2023, the income limit to qualify for the care supplement will be raised.

For example, the income limit at which care supplement may no longer be paid will be 5,065 euros per month for a family of four and 4,258 euros per month for a family of three.

Customers who have not applied for care supplements previously can starting 11 February 2023 use an online calculator for child care allowances to check their eligibility. Also, customers whose application was denied can now re-apply.

Parents can apply for private day care allowance if their child is under school age and in the care of either a paid childminder or a private provider of early childhood education. The private day care allowance consists of a care allowance and a care supplement. The amount of the care supplement depends on the recipient's income before taxes and the size of their family.

HT

Source: Kela