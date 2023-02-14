THE START-UP of Olkiluoto 3, the third reactor of Olkiluoto Nuclear Power Plant, has been pushed to late February.
Teollisuuden Voima (TVO) on Monday reported that the resumption of test production and commencement of regular electricity production have both been pushed back by five days following the detection of a valve fault during the start-up of the reactor unit.
The unit is presently expected to resume test production on 25 February and commence regular production on 29 February, five days later than the estimate provided as recently as Saturday.
Olkiluoto 3 is set to commence regular production well behind schedule, as the target announced at the time of groundbreaking was May 2009. The latest delays began last autumn following the detection of cracks in the impellers of all four feedwater pumps on the island turbine, necessitating the re-design of the impellers to prevent the problem from recurring.
Aleksi Teivainen – HT