MOT, a team of investigative journalists at YLE, on Monday reported that Migri has cited grounds as questionable as a divorce to deny or revoke residence permits and issue removal orders to foreign nationals with children in Finland.

DECISIONS by the Finnish Immigration Service (Migri) concerning the interests of children have left legal experts shaking their heads in dismay.

The report is based on an analysis of roughly 500 decisions on residence permit applications submitted by foreign-born parents of Finnish children. Almost one-third of the applications were rejected.

The Finnish public broadcasting company wrote that the decisions appear to place less emphasis on the child’s interests than on past violations of entry regulations, perceived threat to public security or criminal suspicions. A Finnish child’s foreign-born parent may be removed from the country if, for example, they have provided misleading information about their identity or entered the country without the appropriate travel documents.

Many of the decisions were justified with similar arguments, according to MOT. Migri has repeatedly argued that the removal of one parent would not pose an exceptional threat to the child’s interests, that parenting is possible via video calls and that a few-year-old child would not miss their other parent.

“We have to be convinced that there’s at least one person who’s capable of looking after the child here in Finland. In today’s world you can communicate a lot electronically,” stated Olli Koskipirtti, a unit director at Migri.

“If we’re dealing with a very young child, let’s say a two-year-old, they can adjust to a situation where the other parent isn’t necessarily present.”

Sanna Valtonen, the chairperson of Support for Asylum Seekers (Tutu), reminded MOT that the Finnish immigration system has been built to control immigration, a legacy that has led to a years-long “ethos of restriction”.

She also detected a contradiction in the logic of Migri: “If you’re talking about deporting a child and parents, then you say it’s in the child’s interest to be with their parents, but if you’re talking about deporting a parent, you say the child’s interest doesn’t specifically require that they be with one of their parents.”

Migri is not placing sufficient emphasis on the rights of children, viewed Urpo Kangas, a professor emeritus of civil law at the University of Helsinki, and Tuomas Ojanen, a professor of constitutional law at the University of Helsinki.

Kangas on Monday told YLE that the notion of “an exceptional threat” to the interests of a child is not rooted in law.

“When phrased like this, the position is clearly in violation of law and international treaties,” he underscored. “It’s pretty cruel to rule that a child only needs one parent by their side if they have two legal parents.”

Arguments that parenting could be done remotely and that a young child will adjust to life without the other parent are similarly questionable, according to Ojanen. It is wrong, he stated, to examine primarily whether the interest of a child would be threatened without one of the parents because principally the right of a child to both parents can be restricted only in cases where the child would have a better life without one of the parents.

“They’ve mixed up apples and oranges,” he said.

“You can only imagine the riots that’d be sparked in Finland if an authority ruled that realising the interests of a child doesn’t require the presence of both parents and that especially young children adapt to life without the other parent.”

Ojanen viewed that such decisions appear problematic in many respects in light of international treaties that protect the rights of children. It appears that the formalistic decisions place priority on immigration control at the expense of children’s rights, thereby creating inequalities between the children of international and non-international couples.

In one of the cases detailed by MOT, Migri described a foreign-born man with shared custody of a Finnish child as a “formal guardian” who does not engage in “real family life” with his child because the child lives permanently with his ex-wife, “the actual guardian”.

Kangas highlighted that the expressions of “formal guardian” and “actual guardian” have no basis whatsoever in the act on child custody and right of access, as the act refers simply to “guardians”. The phrase “real family life,” in turn, contradicts provisions that protect family life in the European Convention on Human Rights.

“They’re expressions that reflect the personal attitudes of the author of the justification, that expose the values of the author,” he viewed.

Migri, he added, appears to be coming up with criteria and twisting the wordings of laws in ways that reinforce its decisions to deny residence permits.

Koskipirtti from Migri told MOT that the service intends to soften its approach and adopt a more “customer-friendly approach” going forward. “We’ve contemplated how much permit applicants can be punished for past reprehensible conduct. If family life is real and genuine, we want to put more emphasis on it.”

Aleksi Teivainen – HT