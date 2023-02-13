Niinistö on Saturday highlighted the importance of the summit for the accession process of the two countries by estimating that if the memberships have not been ratified by next summer, it would cast the entire accession process further into question.

PRESIDENT Sauli Niinistö believes Finland and Sweden will attend the Nato summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, in July as fully fledged members.

“If not before Vilnius, then why after it,” he remarked in an interview with STT.

Both Finland and Sweden, he reminded, heard several encouraging statements about a smooth accession process last spring, but the process has proven very different. The bumpy road has not caused headache exclusively to the two aspiring member states.

“I do see that this has already been a problem for Nato. Clearly also Nato countries have been surprised,” he said.

Turkey has been the centre of attention as one of the two remaining holdouts, with the decision ultimately falling on President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. The 28 Nato countries that have already ratified the accession protocols have made their position clear to the holdout, according to Niinistö.

“I doubt he’ll concede to any kind of public pressure under any circumstances. But if a breakthrough of some kind is found in the bilateral talks between Turkey and the US, it could maybe have an impact,” he analysed.

Niinistö viewed that the new counter-terrorism laws that are to be enacted in Sweden in June could provide Erdoğan an opportunity to rule that also the country has implemented the changes agrees on in the Nato summit in Madrid in June 2022.

“When it comes to the question in other respects, my stance is that we’ll move forward in understanding with Sweden, with the goal of achieving as rapid a membership as possible for both Finland and Sweden,” he said, declining to clarify the statement when asked if the accessions need not be concurrent.

“I’ll repeat the earlier,” retorted Niinistö.

Niinistö also refrained from intervening in the parliamentary process related to the accession and indicated his reservations about deliberately delaying the accession after a decision has been received from the Parliament, a possibility that has been floated as a means to ensure the simultaneous accession of Finland and Sweden.

Exercising the presidential right to delay the implementation of the law would be “highly unusual,” according to him.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT