The committee praises the high-quality architecture and the colourful buildings that enliven the Suvela neighbourhood in Espoon keskus.

The City of Espoo 's Environment and Building Control Committee and Building Control Department have granted their annual award to a particularly successful project related to the built environment. The Hurraa award 2022 was given to the Kirstinmäki apartment building block in Espoon keskus.

According to the committee, the award-winning block is a successful development and infill construction project.

The Kirstinmäki residential block comprises several buildings. Espoon Asunnot Oy and Asuntosäätiön Rakennuttaja Oy's complex comprises four apartment buildings and a parking garage under the yard deck. The principal designer of the buildings at Kirstintie 2 and Kirstinharju 2 is Veikko Mäkipaja from Arkkitehdit Hannunkari & Mäkipaja. The principal designer of Espoon Asunnot Oy and NAL Asunnot Oy's apartment building at Kirstinharju 4 is Rolf Keränen from Arkkitehdit Ingervo Consulting Oy. The contractor is Jatke Uusimaa Oy.

Fira Oy and Avara Oy's complex comprises four apartment buildings, a parking garage under the yard deck, and an outbuilding. The principal designers of the buildings at Kirstinmäki 8 are Kari Selonen and Tommi Rytkönen from Arkkitehtipalvelu Oy.

Renovation of a protected building receives honourable mention

An honourable mention was given to the renovation of the former MTK-opisto building on Revontulentie in Tapiola into a sheltered housing unit for people with intellectual disabilities. The complex includes an outbuilding. The principal designer of the renovation is Sandra Boman from DAT arkkitehdit Oy.

The committee wanted to grant an honourable mention to the project in which a protected building was renovated while also meeting current accessibility requirements.

The committee considers it valuable that the renovated premises are used as a sheltered housing unit and day activity facility for people with intellectual disabilities. It is important that there are buildings from the 1950s left in Tapiola and that this one was given a new lease on life. The building is used by Rinnekoti, an organisation that provides services for people with intellectual disabilities under the Deaconess Foundation.

Hurraa awards have been granted since 2014

The Hurraa award is the City of Espoo's way of recognising particularly creditable and successful projects related to the built environment. These awards have been granted since 2014. Last year, the award was given to the Monikko education centre in Leppävaara.

